Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.: Broadridge Announces CFO Transition

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) announced today that Edmund Reese, Chief Financial Officer, will be stepping down from his role, effective June 30, 2024, to become Chief Financial Officer of Aon, a $61 billion market capitalization global professional services firm.

Ashima Ghei, who is currently the Chief Financial Officer of Broadridge's $4.5 billion revenue Investor Communication Solutions segment, will serve as Interim Chief Financial Officer. Broadridge has initiated a search process for a permanent successor that will include both internal and external candidates.

"I want to thank Edmund for his strong contributions and leadership over the past four years. He has been a valuable partner, and I wish him continued success in his next role," said Tim Gokey, CEO of Broadridge. "He leaves Broadridge poised to deliver another year of steady and consistent growth, on track to achieve our three-year financial objectives, and financially strong."

"As CFO of our largest business, Ashima Ghei has played a key role in driving the strong performance of our Investor Communication Solutions segment over the past two years. I look forward to working even more closely with Ashima in her role as Interim CFO," Mr. Gokey added.

"It has been a privilege to serve as Broadridge's Chief Financial Officer and contribute to its consistent growth," said Mr. Reese. "I depart confident that Broadridge is well-positioned to deliver on its three-year financial objectives with a long runway for continued growth."

Mr. Reese has served as Broadridge's CFO since 2020, playing a key role in driving Broadridge's strong financial performance. During his tenure, Broadridge's market capitalization grew 38% to $24 billion while annualized recurring revenue and Adjusted EPS grew 11% and 12%, respectively, from fiscal year 2020 to fiscal year 2023.

Ms. Ghei has served as the Chief Financial Officer of Broadridge's Investor Communication Solutions segment since January 2022 and is a member of the company's Executive Leadership Team. Prior to joining Broadridge, Ms. Ghei spent 18 years at American Express, where she held a range of increasingly senior roles in Finance and Business strategy, most recently serving as Head of Merchant Pricing for the Americas. She holds an undergraduate degree in Economics from Delhi University and an MBA from Indian Institute of Management Calcutta.

