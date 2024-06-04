CBAK Energy Technology, Inc.: CBAK Energy Unveils Breakthrough in Fast-Charging Technology with Enhanced Model 32140 Battery, Achieving Full Charge in Just 35 Minutes

DALIAN, China, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) ("CBAK Energy," or the "Company"), a leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer and electric energy solution provider in China, today announced a significant technological advancement with its model 32140 battery, a large cylindrical lithium-ion battery mass produced at its Nanjing facility.

The Company has successfully upgraded and innovated the battery structure, adopting a brand-new design based on the original battery cell structure. This upgrade has enabled the model 32140 large cylindrical battery to increase its fast-charging capability from the original 0.8C fast charging rate and a full charge in 75 minutes to a 1.8C fast charging rate and a full charge within just 35 minutes, achieving 1.25 times faster charging speed. Additionally, the battery's cycle life under high-current charge and discharge has doubled, enhancing the overall durability and efficiency of the product. CBAK Energy has filed a patent application for this novel technology with the relevant authorities in China, anticipating imminent approval.

The model 32140 large cylindrical battery is currently one of the most mature large cylindrical battery solutions on the market. Since commencing mass production in the second half of 2021, it has undergone more than two years of market validation, leading to a significant increase in sales. With the integration of innovative technologies facilitating the product iterations and upgrades, alongside the addition of new clients, the Company anticipates a substantial increase in sales of this product in key markets such as India and China this year.

Yunfei Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CBAK Energy, commented: "We are thrilled to announce this meaningful advance in our model 32140 battery. The enhanced fast-charging capability underscores our commitment to innovation and meeting the evolving needs of our clients. This breakthrough not only sets a new benchmark in the industry but also reinforces CBAK Energy's position as a leader in battery technology. We look forward to continuing to drive progress and deliver superior energy solutions."

About CBAK Energy

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) is a leading high-tech enterprise in China engaged in the development, manufacturing, and sales of new energy high power lithium and sodium batteries, as well as the production of raw materials for use in manufacturing high power lithium batteries. The applications of the Company's products and solutions include electric vehicles, light electric vehicles, energy storage and other high-power applications. In January 2006, CBAK Energy became the first lithium battery manufacturer in China listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. CBAK Energy has multiple operating subsidiaries in Dalian, Nanjing, Shaoxing and Shangqiu, as well as a large-scale R&D and production base in Dalian.

For more information, please visit ir.cbak.com.cn.

