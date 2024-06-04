Getty Images, Inc.: Getty Images Announces Exclusive Global Content Partnership with Condé Nast

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by selecting the image or link above

NEW YORK, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, today announced a renewed partnership with premier global media company, Condé Nast , to represent the Condé Nast Collection, featuring over a century's worth of contemporary and vintage artwork from the company's portfolio of prestigious brands dating back to 1892.

The editorial partnership will bring together Getty Images' archival expertise as guardians and curators of the renowned Hulton and Bettmann Archives, which includes the world's largest archive in private hands, with Condé Nast's custodianship of one of the most vital fashion archives in the world. The agreement includes content representation and licensing for over 25,000 images - delivering Condé Nast's iconic content to global audiences through Getty Images' industry-leading global platform and expert international sales team serving millions of buyers in almost every country around the world.

"Condé Nast houses some of the most compelling and iconic imagery in fashion spanning generations. Their collection is a living record of how the industry has evolved and innovated through the years", said Craig Peters, CEO of Getty Images. "We are honored to exclusively partner with the Condé Nast team to represent their historic archive and bring top-quality content to our customers and partners."

With over 30,000 unique photographs, magazine covers and illustrations from leading brands such as Vogue, Vanity Fair, GQ, Condé Nast Traveler, and Glamour, the Collection features iconic images from celebrated photographers and illustrators from 1909 to present day, including Arthur Elgort, Edward Steichen, Irving Penn, Horst P. Horst, Cecil Beaton, and many others.

Condé Nast has long been recognized as a pioneer. The company produces award-winning journalism, content and entertainment for every platform today and operates in 32 markets worldwide including China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Spain, the U.K. and U.S., and Taiwan.

Content from the Condé Nast Collection is now available for licensing on Getty Images in the Editorial and Contour Collections on http://www.gettyimages.com/

