SQLI: PROPOSED DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION OF EUR 0.64 / SHARE


PRESS RELEASE

Paris - June 3, 2024. SQLI, a European digital services group, announces that its shareholders, meeting at the Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting on June 19, 2024 at 10 a.m., at the Company's registered office located at 2-10, rue Thierry Le Luron 92300 Levallois-Perret (France), will be asked to vote on the proposed distribution of a dividend of €0.64/share.

The dividend will go ex-dividend on June 24, 2024 and will be payable on June 26, 2024.

About SQLI: Founded in 1990, SQLI is a European digital services group that supports major international brands in creating value through Digital. Its creative and technical teams are committed to providing customers, consumers, and users with new and engaging experiences based on the best technologies and methodologies, as well as their skills and convictions. They design, develop, and deploy strong and effective architectures that improve companies' agility, increase their efficiency, and promote their growth. SQLI's 2,100 employees are spread over 12 countries: France, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Belgium, the UK, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, Spain, Morocco, Mauritius and Dubai. In 2023, the SQLI group generated revenues of €251m. SQLI has been listed on Euronext Paris (SQI) since 21 July 2000.

https://www.sqli.com

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lGltZpeXaG+ZypqdZJVrb2GXaJlow2mbZpTHmWabYpiXZ5qWnZxnZpvJZnFnlmZu
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-86118-sqli_cp_dividende_2024_veng.pdf

