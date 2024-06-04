Kohler Co.: Kohler Partners With PGA WORKS To Diversify the Golf Industry's Workforce

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2024 / Kohler Co.

We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with PGA WORKS-a strategic initiative of PGA of America and PGA REACH to help diversify the golf industry's workforce.

For the next six years, Kohler will sponsor the PGA WORKS' Collegiate Championship (PWCC) and its corresponding Beyond the Green career event, designed to educate and inspire talent from historically underrepresented backgrounds to pursue careers in the business of golf and beyond.

In 2025 and 2029, we'll have the honor of hosting the PWCC at our very own Whistling Straits, as well as providing scholarship grants to the PGA WORKS' HBCU Golf Scholarship endowment for golf programs at minority serving institutions across the country.

"We are committed to providing opportunities for all who want to become more-in the sport of golf, their chosen professions, and personal lives," said David Kohler. "We recognize that transitioning from college to the workforce is a significant step in one's life. Together with PWCC, PGA WORKS and Beyond the Green, Kohler Co. is steadfast in our approach to provide students with guidance and resources to help them on their journeys with confidence and setting them up for success."

