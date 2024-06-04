FundGuard, the first fully cloud-native, AI-powered multi-asset and multi-book investment accounting utility today announced a strategic collaboration with ICE's data services business, which is part of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services.

The collaboration will provide asset managers, asset owners and fund administrators with integrated access to ICE's leading pricing and reference data via FundGuard's investment accounting solutions for IBOR, ABOR, and NAV Contingency.

"Today's modern investment management operations require new era cloud-native technology that can deliver all-in-one multi-asset and multi-book accounting capabilities supported by dynamic pricing data," said Lior Yogev, CEO and Co-Founder of FundGuard. "By integrating ICE's pricing and reference data with FundGuard's modern investment accounting platform, our clients will enjoy enhanced data quality, superior analytics, and rapid scalability all while lowering the total cost of ownership and eliminating operational barriers."

Financial Services firms are currently navigating complex challenges such as cost and fee pressures, a dynamic regulatory landscape, increased market competition, and limitations due to outdated software. This collaboration between ICE and FundGuard provides access to cutting-edge technology and timely, high-quality data, empowering organizations to effectively manage these challenges and scale as needed.

"This collaboration with FundGuard provides high-value for our mutual clients, enabling them to leverage agile technology and high-quality data," said Mark Heckert, Chief Operating Officer of Fixed Income and Data Services at ICE. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to innovation and solving industry challenges, ensuring our clients have the tools they require to manage operational needs across the fund accounting workflow."

The integration includes ICE's exchange pricing, evaluations, reference data and corporate actions.

About FundGuard

FundGuard is a cloud-native SaaS platform for investment management and administration that is powered by AI. FundGuard helps asset managers and their service providers to manage mutual funds, ETFs, hedge funds, insurance products, and pension funds, supporting digital transformation, operations automation, AI-based insights, resiliency, and migration to the cloud. FundGuard is backed by strategic partners including Citi and State Street, and investment firms Blumberg Capital, Key1 Capital, LionBird Ventures, and Team8 among others. Please visit www.fundguard.com

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240604583299/en/

Contacts:

Media contact for FundGuard:

Erika Alter, erika.alter@fundguard.com, +1 718-514-5783

Media contact for ICE:

Damon Leavell, Sr. Director of Communications damon.leavell@ice.com +1 212 323 8587