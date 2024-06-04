Anzeige
Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Dividend Declaration-Final Dividend

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 04

NEWS RELEASE

4 June 2024

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

Final Dividend

The Board has proposed a final dividend of 2.1 pence per share in respect of the year ended 31 March 2024, such dividend will be paid, subject to shareholder approval, on 24 July 2024 to shareholders on the register on 14 June 2024. The associated ex-dividend date is 13 June 2024. The dividend is to be paid from the Company's revenue account.

For shareholders who wish to receive their dividend in the form of shares, the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan ('DRIP'), administered by Link Group, will be available. The last day to elect for the DRIP is Wednesday, 3 July 2024.

Following this payment, the total dividends paid for the year will be 2.8 pence per share (2023: 3.1 pence per share).

- end -

For further information please contact:

Mark Pope at Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 3 008 4913


