Curiteva Surpasses 1,000 Procedures With Inspire Cervical Trabecular PEEK With HAFUSE Technology

HUNTSVILLE, AL / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2024 / Curiteva, Inc., a privately held manufacturing and technology company, announces over 1,000 patients have been treated with the novel 3D printed Inspire Cervical Trabecular PEEK Interbody Fusion System, resulting in over 2,000 Inspire implants placed in patients. The Inspire Cervical System was introduced with limited launch in April of 2023, followed by full commercialization in July.

"I am seeing CT scans of patients at their three-month follow-up showing bone bridging from endplate to endplate through the porous structure of the device. This is unprecedented in my 40 years of practice," commented Randy Dryer, MD, Curiteva's Medical Director. "Other companies have touted a porous PEEK implant, but the Curiteva Trabecular PEEK is forming bone across the entire implant.

The Inspire platform is manufactured with a proprietary, patented Fused Filament Fabrication 3D printer designed, programmed, and built by Curiteva. This ground-breaking additive process produces a fully interconnected and integrated porous structure traversing the entire implant to promote osseointegration, improve radiographic assessment, and deliver superior biomechanics. The first-to-market combination of the HAFUSE nanotechnology surface treatment and novel porous PEEK structure creates a hydrophilic, bioactive environment for cell attachment, proliferation, and healing in pre-clinical animal and in vitro studies.

Chad Falciani, Founder and Chairman of the board for Curiteva, commented, "We're extremely proud of this milestone. Surpassing 1,000 procedures and over 2,000 implants within a year of commercialization is a testament to our team's consistent effort and focus. Next month we will be expanding our Inspire Technology into lumbar, adding momentum to our growth in the quarters to come."

About Curiteva:

Curiteva is a privately held technology and manufacturing company based in Huntsville, AL. Our business is founded on a commitment to building world-class manufacturing, accelerating research and development, maintaining lean operational discipline, and delivering novel technology to meet the evolving needs of our customers and the patients they serve. Curiteva is pioneering 3D printing of Trabecular PEEK implants with a bioactive nano-surface to revolutionize how engineered structures and implant biomaterials accelerate immunomodulation, enhance healing, and improve patient outcomes. For more information, please visit www.curiteva.com

