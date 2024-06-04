Local Community Bank Triumphs: Wallis Bank Named #1 SBA Lender in Houston and Top 3 Best Performing Bank Nationally

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2024 / Wallis Bank proudly announces its recent accolades, notably being named the #1 Largest Houston-Area Small Business Administration (SBA) Lender for 2024 by total loan volume. With an impressive total loan volume exceeding $724 million, Wallis Bank has solidified its position as a leading financial institution dedicated to empowering small businesses in the Houston region.

Being recognized as the #1 Largest Houston-Area SBA Lender for 2024 highlights Wallis Bank's steadfast commitment to being a reliable financial ally for small businesses. With an impressive $500 million lead over the runner-up, this acknowledgment further solidifies the bank's standing as a frontrunner in empowering small business growth.

Wallis Bank's commitment to fostering economic growth and prosperity within the Houston community is exemplified through its unwavering support of small businesses. By leveraging the SBA's 7(a) program, Wallis Bank has enabled countless entrepreneurs to overcome financial hurdles and thrive in today's competitive business landscape.

In addition to this recognition, Wallis Bank has secured its position among the top 3 in the nation on ICBA's Best-Performing Banks of 2024 with assets exceeding $1 billion. This dual acknowledgment underscores Wallis Bank's dedication to excellence and its pivotal role in driving economic growth and prosperity in the communities it serves. ICBA compiled this year's rankings to recognize community banks in the U.S. that are consistently high performers. Using FDIC data, they considered pretax return-on-assets (ROA) figures from the past three years, weighted the ROAs based on their respective years, and then divided them into three broad segments based on asset size.

As Wallis Bank celebrates these significant accomplishments, it reaffirms its commitment to championing small businesses, fueling innovation, and fostering prosperity in its local communities.

For more information about Wallis Bank and its comprehensive financial solutions for small businesses, please visit www.wallisbank.com.

About Wallis Bank: Wallis Bank is a full-service community bank dedicated to serving clients on the highest level. The Bank was established in 1906 in Wallis, Texas. Since then, the company underwent expansion with the addition of new locations in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Phoenix. The Bank continues to expand its offering of digital products and services with an enhanced customer experience. Wallis Bank has consistently been named the #1 SBA Lender in the Houston District and continues to collect many other accolades along the way.

Media Contact: Harley Hurosky

Marketing Coordinator

harley.hurosky@wallisbank.com

713-715-9993

Contact Information

Harley Hurosky

Marketing Coordinator

harley.hurosky@wallisbank.com

713-715-9993

SOURCE: Wallis Bank

View the original press release on newswire.com.