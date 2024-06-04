London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2024) - Bracewell (UK) LLP announced today that François Feuillat, a highly respected private equity lawyer focused on the energy and infrastructure sectors, has joined the firm as a partner in the London office. Feuillat represents private funds on transactions in the renewable energy, conventional power, oil and gas, and mining sectors. He joins Bracewell from Reed Smith.

"We are excited to welcome François to the firm," said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp. "He is a highly accomplished practitioner, whose private equity experience brings additional depth to our global energy practice."

Feuillat has over 25 years of experience advising private funds on M&A transactions across the energy spectrum, including in connection with energy transition projects. A highly sought after expert, he has provided counsel on more than US$100 billion of private equity deals and corporate finance transactions in over 70 countries.

"Private equity is providing an increasing share of the capital needed to power the energy transition," said Jason Fox, managing partner of the London office. "François' hire gives our market-leading London energy practice greater bench strength to address this expanding market. He has acted for some of the largest energy-focused funds as well as the new generation of energy transition sponsors, and we see great synergies with our existing transactional practice."

"Private funds in London and globally continue to seek opportunities in energy transition and decarbonization technology, along with their continued investments in oil and gas and conventional power. As one of the world's leading energy law firms, Bracewell is well placed to advise fund managers on the opportunities," said Feuillat. "I have long admired Bracewell's London office, which is now one of the leading practices in the market, with some 40 energy lawyers in London alone, and I know my clients will value their specialist expertise."

Feuillat is the latest partner focused on transactional, regulatory, tax, finance and litigation matters in the energy industry to join the firm. Other recent hires include Mark Hunting in London; Dean Hinderliter in Dallas; Jennifer Speck in Houston; Parker A. Lee, Scott Le Bouef and Brian R. Rogers in New York; and Eugene R. Elrod in Washington, DC.

Bracewell occupies a unique position in the London legal market as the only London office of an international law firm focused exclusively on the energy industry. The London office ranks among an elite group of law firms specializing in the oil and gas sector (Band 1, UK-wide Energy and Natural Resources: Oil & Gas, Chambers UK, 2024), and was named one of the top 12 firms in the UK for energy and renewables in The Times' 2024 Best Law Firms List. The London disputes practice is closely aligned with the transactional practice in London, advising on international arbitration and litigation arising from a broad range energy projects and transactions around the world.

