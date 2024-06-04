Anzeige
10 Gründe für ein herausragendes Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis bei dieser Nickel-Aktie
WKN: A0J30B | ISIN: BE0003846632 | Ticker-Symbol: TG4
Stuttgart
04.06.24
08:14 Uhr
0,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.06.2024 19:10 Uhr
Oxurion NV: Oxurion Announces Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting

Oxurion Announces Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting

Leuven, BELGIUM - June 4, 2024 - 07:00 PM CET - Oxurion NV(Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Leuven, announces an extraordinary general shareholders' meeting to be held on Thursday July 4, 2024 at 11:00 AM (CET).

This extraordinary general shareholders' meeting regards the proposal of share consolidation in respect of all outstanding shares of the Company by means of a 1-for-10,000 share consolidation.

The convening notice and other documents pertaining to the shareholders' meeting, can be consulted on Oxurion's website Oxurion/shareholders.

About Oxurion

Oxurion.

Please contact for additional information:

Oxurion NV
Pascal Ghoson
Chief Executive Officer
pascal.ghoson@oxurion.com (mailto:pascal.ghoson@oxurion.com)

Backstage Communication
Jurgen Vluijmans
Partner
jurgen@backstagecom.be (mailto:jurgen@backstagecom.be)

