Oxurion NV: Oxurion Announces Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting

Oxurion Announces Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting

Leuven, BELGIUM - June 4, 2024 - 07:00 PM CET - Oxurion NV(Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Leuven, announces an extraordinary general shareholders' meeting to be held on Thursday July 4, 2024 at 11:00 AM (CET).

This extraordinary general shareholders' meeting regards the proposal of share consolidation in respect of all outstanding shares of the Company by means of a 1-for-10,000 share consolidation.

The convening notice and other documents pertaining to the shareholders' meeting, can be consulted on Oxurion's website Oxurion/shareholders.

