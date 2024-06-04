Real American Capital Corporation: RLAB: M2MMA Acquires Thaiholics Fight Promotions, Strengthening Its Position in the Muay Thai Promotions Arena

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2024 / Real American Capital Corp (RLAB), trading as M2MMA, a leading innovator in mixed martial arts promotions and technology integration, is proud to announce the acquisition of Thaiholics Fight Promotions (TFP), a renowned Cape Town-based Muay Thai promotions company. Under the visionary leadership of Nicholas Radley, TFP has been instrumental in popularizing Muay Thai in South Africa, hosting numerous high-profile events and cultivating local talent.

Nicholas Radley, the heart and soul behind TFP, has a rich and inspiring journey in Muay Thai. His story began in 2004 when he immersed himself in Muay Thai in Cape Town, progressing from local amateur bouts to the professional scene. In 2011, he founded Thaiholics Cape Town, a beacon for Muay Thai enthusiasts.

A knee injury temporarily took Radley out of the ring. Still, he pivoted to boxing, where he clinched titles such as the WBF Light Heavyweight African Championship and became a two-time South African champion. The COVID-19 pandemic shifted his focus back to nurturing talent within Thaiholics. With the support of sponsors, he launched Thaiholics Fight Promotions, creating more opportunities for fighters-a promotion for fighters by fighters.

Since 2020, Radley has served as the chairman of the South African Muay Thai Organizations and the South African representative for the World Muay Thai Organization. Under his leadership, Thaiholics has crowned five pro-am National and four professional champions who have received world rankings.

The acquisition of TFP is a strategic move within M2MMA's broader roll-up strategy across Asia, Australia, Africa, and the UAE. This strategy aims to consolidate leading martial arts promotions, creating a robust network that fosters talent and elevates the sport's global profile. M2MMA leverages its proprietary hardware and software technologies to develop cutting-edge protocols for fighter safety. Utilizing advanced AI solutions, M2MMA monitors and analyzes performances in real-time, providing injury prevention strategies and ensuring the highest safety standards and excitement for participants and audiences alike.

"We are thrilled to welcome TFP to the M2MMA family. Nic Radley and his team have built an exceptional platform for Muay Thai in South Africa, and we are excited to combine our resources and expertise to elevate the sport to new heights. This acquisition aligns perfectly with our mission to innovate and expand the world of martial arts while honoring its rich traditions." said Jeff Robinson, Founder and CEO of M2MMA.

Nicholas Radley, Founder of TFP and Thaiholics, added: "Muay Thai isn't just a sport for me-it's my life. I'm committed to putting South Africa on the map in Muay Thai, one step at a time. Joining forces with M2MMA is an exciting step forward for TFP. This partnership will allow us to bring more high-quality Muay Thai events to a broader audience and provide even greater opportunities for our fighters. I look forward to working with Jeff and his team to create unforgettable experiences for our fans and continue growing the sport we are passionate about."

M2MMA2 is just around the corner, June 12th, at Sinbi Boxing Stadium, 8 PM, Phuket, Thailand.

About M2MMA:

M2MMA is a premier mixed martial arts promotions company dedicated to enhancing the sport through innovation and technology. Focusing on fighter safety and audience engagement, M2MMA integrates advanced AI solutions to monitor and analyze performances, ensuring a thrilling and secure experience for all participants. Our proprietary hardware and software technologies are used to develop cutting-edge protocols for fighter safety, providing real-time data analysis and injury prevention strategies.

About TFP:

TFP is a leading Muay Thai promotions company based in Cape Town, South Africa. Founded by Nicholas Radley, TFP has become synonymous with high-quality Muay Thai events and has been a driving force in promoting the sport in the region.

About Real American Capital Corp (OTC PINK:RLAB)/ DBA M2MMA: M2MMA is a groundbreaking and innovative MMA organization revolutionizing the landscape of combat sports. We aim to elevate the sport of mixed martial arts to new heights of competition, professionalism, and athlete well-being while cultivating a community of martial artists who embody the values of discipline, respect, hard work, and personal growth.

The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the "RLAB" ticker and is majority controlled by 'MRES' OTC PINKS.

Publicly traded Company (OTC Pink:RLAB)

Jeff@m2bio.co

www.m2mma.com

Jeff Robinson, CEO and Chairman of M2MMA

+27 72 333 2148

