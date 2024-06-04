INFORM GmbH: INFORM CEO Accepted into Forbes Technology Council

As a software technology leader and subject matter expert in Decision Intelligence, Justin Newell, CEO of INFORM North America has been accepted as a member of the Forbes Technology Council - an Invitation-Only Community for World-Class CIOs, CTOs and Technology Executives

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2024 / INFORM, a global leader in advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based optimization software solutions, announces that its North American CEO Justin Newell has been accepted into the Forbes Technology Council.

CEO Justin Newell becomes the Forbes Technology Council's Newest Member

Justin was nominated and vetted by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience, which includes leadership roles in Decision Intelligence solutions with learning, contextualizing, interactive, and generative AI functionalities. Through the application of Artificial Intelligence for the optimization of business processes, INFORM's software serves a variety of industries including aviation, automotive, banking/financial institutions, logistics and supply chain. Forbes' criteria for acceptance includes not only a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics but also personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are excited to welcome INFORM CEO Justin Newell into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes the Forbes Technology Council. "As the Forbes Councils' mission, which is to bring together recognized leaders in their industry and create a curated, social capital-driven network, our aim is to help every member not only to grow professionally but to achieve a greater impact on the business world."

As a new member of this Council, Justin is looking forward to connecting and collaborating with other renowned leaders and experts in their field via this exclusive forum. This invitation also means Justin will be working with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, as well as contributing to Q&A panels alongside his peers and other industry subject experts.

"I am delighted to be accepted in the Forbes Technology Council and am looking forward to becoming a highly active member. I see this as a testament to how well INFORM's software helps companies cope with the challenges of our time: shifting regulatory mandates, managing increasingly complex processes, smartly deploying applications of Decision Intelligence within a digitized workforce, as well as the transition to a future with Artificial Intelligence," said Justin Newell, CEO at INFORM North America. "This collaboration with the Forbes Technology Council will serve a myriad of industries with their application of AI for the optimization of business processes."

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

About INFORM

INFORM develops software to optimize business processes using artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced mathematics of Operations Research. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Aachen, Germany, the company promotes sustainable value creation in various industries through optimized Decision Intelligence Its solutions are tailored to specific industry requirements and help over 1,000 current customers worldwide to operate more resiliently and sustainably with greater success. INFORM's systems serve a range of industries including aviation, automotive, banking/financial institutions, logistics, manufacturing, transportation, telecommunications, and wholesale. The company is committed to ethical AI practices, sustainable customer relations and is increasingly focusing on cloud-based solutions. Visit INFORM at www.inform-software.com.

