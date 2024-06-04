Dive for a Cause: Support Shark Conservation with Shark Angels' World Oceans Day Auction 2024!

Take Action For Sharks

Calling all ocean adventurers and conservation champions! Shark Angels, a leading U.S. non-profit, is thrilled to announce its annual World Oceans Day Online SCUBA Auction. This exciting event offers a unique opportunity to explore the wonders of the underwater world, all while supporting critical shark conservation efforts.

From May 27th to June 9th, dive enthusiasts can bid on incredible scuba diving packages to breathtaking destinations around the globe. Imagine encountering majestic whale sharks in the Maldives, coming face-to-face with reef sharks in the Caribbean, or witnessing the awe-inspiring manta rays of Raja Ampat.

"Thanks to the generosity of our donors," says Executive Director Jamie Pollack, "this year's auction features a selection of extraordinary trips that will leave you breathless. Not only will you experience an unforgettable underwater adventure, but your participation will directly support Shark Angels' vital education and advocacy programs that ensure the survival of these magnificent creatures."

Healthy shark populations are essential for the health of our oceans, and ultimately, the well-being of all life on Earth. By bidding on auction items or simply spreading the word, you can play a crucial role in protecting this vital ecosystem.

Beyond the thrill of the dive, the auction also features:

Scuba gear for the discerning adventurer

Stunning underwater artwork

Join the movement and make a splash!

Visit auction.sharkangels.org to browse the exciting auction items. Visit https://sharkangels.org/ to view the conservation programs. Please find direct auction link here: Shark Angels World Oceans Day Auction 2024 (charityauctionstoday.com)

Together, let's turn fear of sharks into fascination and ensure a healthy future for our oceans! The readers are also invited to explore SharkAngels Shop at SharkAngels Shop to contribute to Shark Angels' cause.

About Shark Angels

Shark Angels is a U.S.-based non-profit organization dedicated to shark conservation. Through science, education, diving expeditions, legislative efforts, and public outreach, they work tirelessly to transform fear into fascination and empower the public to protect our "beautiful blue planet."

