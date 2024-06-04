KeyBank Strengthens Climate Commitment with Appointment of New Sustainability Director

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2024 / Climate stewardship is a core pillar of KeyBank's corporate responsibility strategy. The organization has taken deliberate actions to build a sustainable business model that manage risks, capitalizes on opportunities, and drives the transition to a low-carbon economy - inside and outside of the company.

As part of this effort, Key recently hired Marissa Brydle as their new sustainability director. Marissa will lead the development and execution of climate strategies and disclosures, with a focus on driving Key's achievement of their climate-related commitments. She will also serve as the primary contact with representatives from various stakeholder groups including investors and disclosure organizations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Marissa to KeyBank as our new sustainability director," said Eric Fiala, Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer and CEO of KeyBank Foundation. "Her expertise and passion for environmental stewardship will be instrumental as we advance our commitment to sustainable practices that drive meaningful impact in the communities we serve."

Prior to joining Key, Marissa led the corporate sustainability team at Cleveland-Cliffs for three years serving all major operations, business lines, and corporate functions. She worked directly with executive leadership to develop strategy and messaging, set goals, and manage external reporting activities. Marissa has 15 years of experience in sustainability strategy and disclosure - the majority spent consulting with and guiding companies through their sustainability journeys from the early stages to mature programs.

Marissa earned bachelor's and master's degrees from John Carroll University, where she previously served as a part-time lecturer. She previously served as a board member (including a term as board chair) for over nine years at Adoption Network Cleveland.

Marissa Brydle, KeyBank Sustainability Director

