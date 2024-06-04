Vensure Employer Solutions Completes its 74th Acquisition by Acquiring Emplicity, a Professional Employer Organization Headquartered in Irvine, CA

Vensure Employer Solutions (Vensure), a leading provider of HR/HCM technology, managed services, and global business process outsourcing, today announced the acquisition of Irvine, California-based PEO Emplicity, the company's 74th acquisition in six years.

Founded in 1995, Emplicity provides full-service PEO, HR Outsourcing and risk transfer solutions in the areas of workers' compensation, employment practices, and employee benefits. The company's extensive offering includes payroll, health insurance, life insurance, retirement plans, HR technology and support as well as safety and compliance tools.

"Emplicity's holistic, customer-focused approach to employer services matches the ethos and purpose of Vensure Employer Solutions," stated Alex Campos, CEO of Vensure Employer Solutions. "This acquisition strengthens our core PEO offerings and expands our capacity to serve more small and midsized businesses, especially in California," he said.

"Our mission is to maximize client success by reducing human resources costs, minimizing employer-related risk and increasing employee productivity," added Vic Tanon, President of Emplicity. "Joining forces with Vensure will help us serve even more clients and deliver on these goals in new ways."

Effective immediately, Vensure has named Kimberly Durosko as Emplicity's Division President, who has already increased the salesforce fourfold to foster new opportunities to grow this business.

Emplicity's breadth of services support a wide array of industries including nonprofits as well as finance, insurance, wholesale and manufacturing, restaurants and hospitality, science and technology and architecture firms. With a complete PEO solution and local California expertise, Emplicity will infuse more resources Vensure's growing list of customer solutions.

About Vensure Employer Solutions

Vensure Employer Solutions is the largest privately held organization in the HR technology and service sector, providing a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including HR/HCM technology, managed services, and global business process outsourcing (BPO). The company and its service providers collectively serve over 141,000 businesses and process over $158B in annual payroll. As a "One Employer Solution" headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Vensure helps thousands of businesses streamline and grow their operations with custom strategies that benefit both employers and employees. Find out more by visiting vensure.com.

About Emplicity

Emplicity is a Professional Employer Organization, in existence since 1995. Emplicity offers an integrated platform of employer services to clients, simplifying the compliance, administration, and support businesses need in the areas of employee benefits, payroll, and human resources technology. Headquartered in Irvine, California with local offices spreading across the country, Emplicity specializes in PEO services for restaurants, retail and construction. Learn more at emplicity.com.

