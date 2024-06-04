WIS International Partners With Singapore's acrebis to Expand Into the Asia Pacific Region

The strategic partnership strengthens international presence for WIS International while enhancing the inventory services provided by acrebis

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2024 / WIS International, an industry-leading international inventory and retail services provider, announced its new partnership with ACREBIS, a Singapore-based inventory and stock auditing company, marking its first foray into the Asia Pacific region. The collaboration aims to expand global capabilities for inventory support services in the region and beyond.

WIS International is excited to work with ACREBIS and serve the region, leveraging its support, streamlined processes, and innovative technological collaboration with ACREBIS' network of local relationships. Customers can expect enhanced services and support along with access to new technology as a result of this partnership. Each company is committed to working together to provide even better, more comprehensive services to the region.

"By fostering our international relationships, we have the ability to better serve all of our customers. The partnership with ACREBIS and the opportunity to reach the Asian Pacific market represents a significant, strategic step forward, marking the continued positive trajectory for WIS International. By combining resources, we are poised to dominate not just a few markets across the globe-but all of them," said Jim Rose, CEO of WIS International.

The ACREBIS partnership is the third new international partner for WIS International, who established relationships in Latin America through a partnership with AccuratS in 2023 and in Western Europe, through a partnership with Fairson in 2024. These strategic expansions bolster resources and support for existing WIS customers while creating opportunities for new businesses to experience the superior performance that WIS offers.

"We are thrilled as we embark on this partnership between ACREBIS and WIS International in Asia! This strategic collaboration represents a significant step forward in our commitment to deliver unparalleled service and driving innovation in the region," said Amber Chandra, Executive Director of ACREBIS Pte Limited.

ACREBIS' understanding of the Asian market, coupled with WIS's cutting-edge technology and capabilities, creates a powerful synergy that will enable WIS to unlock the full potential of next-generation solutions for their clients across Asia.

WIS International has been a leader in inventory services for more than 70 years, providing excellence in accuracy, speed, technology, and staffing. The superior capabilities of WIS has been evidenced by its continued success and global expansion, demonstrating a unique ability to innovate, adapt, and consistently deliver high-quality service.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, WIS International stands as a well-recognized leader in inventory data collection and retail services. Its leadership position has been earned through the support of over 20,000 dedicated and experienced associates. Working together, they assist the retail, healthcare, manufacturing, warehouse, and specialty sectors in reducing costs and increasing profits. With accuracy and efficiency as paramount benchmarks, WIS delivers retail services, proprietary inventory counting technology, real-time reporting, and powerful insights that aid customers in becoming more efficient and effective. For more information, please visit WISINTL.com.

