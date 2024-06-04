Spexis AG / Key word(s): Temporary Suspension

Spexis launches appeal against SIX Exchange Regulation decision to suspend trading of its shares.



04-Jun-2024 / 20:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Allschwil, Switzerland, June 4, 2024 Spexis launches appeal against SIX Exchange Regulation decision to suspend trading of its shares. Spexis AG (SIX: SPEX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on macrocycle therapeutics for rare diseases and oncology, today announced that the company has lodged an appeal against the decision of SIX Exchange Regulation AG (SER) to suspend trading of its shares starting 3 June 2024. As announced on 31 May 2024, Spexis has been granted a second extension to publish its audited 2023 annual report by the Issuers Committee, with said publication to occur no later than 31 July 2024. Spexis has also published the unaudited accounts on 31 May 2024. Despite these facts, SER has suspended trading of Spexis shares for the simple reason that the audit opinion has not been published. Spexis is of the opinion that, with publication of its unaudited annual report as per 31 May 2024, it has complied with the decision of the Issuers Committee, fulfilled the conditions to maintain trading and thus SER is overstepping its authority. As part of the appeal, Spexis has requested as an interim measure that trading be resumed, while the competent appeal body will hear the case. About Spexis Spexis (SIX: SPEX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Allschwil, Switzerland, focused on macrocycle therapeutics for rare diseases and oncology. For further information please visit: www.spexisbio.com .

For further information please contact: For Investors:

Martin Jakobovic

Head of Finance & acting Chief Financial Officer

Spexis AG

+41 61 567 1600

IR@spexisbio.com For Media:

Dr. Stephan Feldhaus

Feldhaus & Partner

+41 79 865 9256

feldhaus@feldhaus-partner.ch



Disclaimer This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current assumptions and forecasts of Spexis management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, in particular Spexis' results, financial situation, and performance. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only of the date of this communication. Spexis disclaims any intention or obligation to update and revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

