OpenGate Capital ("OpenGate"), a global private equity firm, announced today that it has entered into a binding agreement for the sale of Fiven, a worldwide leading producer of Silicon Carbide ("SiC"), to Kymera International, a portfolio company of Palladium Equity Partners, LLC. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

OpenGate acquired Fiven in 2019 through a corporate carve-out from Saint-Gobain.

Fiven SiC grains and powders offer unique properties of hardness, thermal resistance and conductivity, wear resistance, and chemical inertness. Fiven products are sold to a diverse customer base across Europe, South America, and North America for use in a wide array of applications including metallurgy, refractory, abrasives, filtration, and technical ceramics. Fiven has a global manufacturing footprint across Norway, Belgium, and Brazil and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close in Q3 2024.

About OpenGate Capital

OpenGate Capital is a global private equity firm specializing in the acquisition and operation of businesses to create new value through operational improvements, innovation, and growth. Established in 2005, OpenGate Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with a European office in Paris, France. OpenGate's professionals possess the critical skills needed to acquire, transition, operate, build, and scale successful businesses. To date, OpenGate Capital has executed more than 40 platform acquisitions across North America and Europe. To learn more about OpenGate, please visit www.opengatecapital.com.

About Kymera International

Kymera International, through acquisitions, can trace its roots back to the 1800's. Today, Kymera International is a U.S. owned, leading global developer and manufacturer of advanced specialty materials and high-performance surface coatings. Kymera sells its technically developed products into a wide variety of end markets, including aerospace, defense, medical, electronics, chemical, specialty auto, additive manufacturing, and numerous industrial applications. Kymera International has manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Europe, UK and Asia. For more information, please visit www.kymerainternational.com.

About Palladium Equity Partners, LLC

Since its founding in 1997, Palladium has invested in more than 210 companies (40 platforms and more than 170 add-ons). With over $3 billion in AUM, the firm focuses primarily on buyout equity investments in the range of $50 million to $150 million. Palladium seeks to acquire and grow companies in partnership with founders and experienced management teams by providing capital and strategic guidance. The partners of the firm have meaningful experience in consumer, services, industrials, and healthcare businesses, with a focus on companies they believe will benefit from the growth in the U.S. Hispanic population. For more information, please visit www.palladiumequity.com.

