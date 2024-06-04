Little Kitchen Academy Announces New Exclusive Partnership With Lettuce Grow to Power the Living Food Walls in Each School With Self-Watering, Self-Fertilizing, Hydroponic Garden Systems

Lettuce Grow joins the exclusive group of strategic brand partners including BIRKENSTOCK, ChefWorks, ChopValue, Emeco, Iron Chef Cat Cora, Küssi, PRISE, Russell Westbrook and The Russell Westbrook WHY NOT? Foundation, and Welcome Industries to support LKA in changing lives from scratch.

Little Kitchen Academy , the leading Montessori-inspired cooking school for kids and Lettuce Grow are pleased to announce a new collaboration that will bring Lettuce Grow's Farmstand, an indoor self-watering, self-fertilizing hydroponic gardening system already in Little Kitchen Academy schools in Westfield Century City and Austin, TX, into every Little Kitchen Academy location in Canada and the U.S. by October 1, 2024.

Every Little Kitchen Academy environment features a Living Food Wall that produces fresh herbs, fruits, and vegetables for students to use in their recipes like basil, thyme, red leaf lettuce, arugula and more. Students have the opportunity to see, smell and touch produce at different stages of development and then harvest them to use in the seasonal recipes they are preparing. Incorporating Lettuce Grow's Farmstands into LKA's Living Food Walls is a sustainable, economical and educational way to continuously grow fresh herbs and produce in the environment. It's another way that Little Kitchen Academy develops children's healthy eating habits through hands-on, engaging exposure to fresh, seasonal ingredients.

Founded in 2017 by Zooey Deschanel and Jacob Pechenik, Lettuce Grow is about more than gardening. It is a movement designed to inspire families to demand better from our food system, improve our health, lessen the impact of climate change and address global resource constraints. The Farmstand units are an easy-to-use and reliable resource that allow anyone to easily grow their own produce year-round.

"The Lettuce Grow team is delighted to be the exclusive indoor gardening system partner to Little Kitchen Academy. Lettuce Grow was founded because many of us have become very disconnected from our food sources. We have the power to change that, and it starts with educating children from an early age and empowering them to participate in the process of nourishing our bodies from scratch to consumption. Our Farmstand units are the ideal tool to incorporate this hands-on learning opportunity both at Little Kitchen Academy and in families' homes. Our own children have enjoyed classes at Little Kitchen Academy, and we are thrilled to introduce more families to Lettuce Grow through this partnership," notes Lettuce Grow co-founders Zooey Deschanel and Jacob Pechenik.

"Our new partnership with Lettuce Grow aligns perfectly with our commitment to sustainability and educating children about culinary education, food literacy and practical life skills," said Felicity Curin and Brian Curin, Co-Founders of Little Kitchen Academy. "We know that our Living Food Walls powered by Lettuce Grow offer our students the one-of-a-kind opportunity to fully have a farm-to-table experience when they participate in a three-hour class at LKA."

Little Kitchen Academy and Lettuce Grow have plans to expand on this new partnership throughout the year with social media promotions, co-branded recipe collaborations, school give back programs and more. New opportunities will be announced to Little Kitchen Academy and Lettuce Grow email subscribers.

About Little Kitchen Academy

Little Kitchen Academy is the leading Montessori-inspired cooking academy for kids ages 3-18 providing a safe and empowering environment to learn practical life skills, confidence, independence, and healthy eating habits to last a lifetime. The concept was created with the vision of becoming the global leader in teaching practical life skills and food literacy to children in order to promote a more educated, independent and healthier society. True to its mission, LKA is empowering children to make independent choices, enabling them to change their lives, and those around them. Part of that mission includes empowering students to learn how they can make the world a better place through How Can I Help by Little Kitchen Academy , LKA's signature philanthropic program, supporting Crisis Text Line , The Global FoodBanking Network , Kids Help Phone , and One Tree Planted . In addition to charitable partnerships, LKA has forged strategic global brand partnerships with BIRKENSTOCK , ChefWorks , ChopValue , Emeco , Iron Chef Cat Cora , Küssi , Lettuce Grow , PRISE Inc. , Russell Westbrook and The Russell Westbrook WHY NOT? Foundation, and Welcome Industries . Little Kitchen Academy's flagship venues are in Los Angeles, Vancouver, B.C., Denver, and Toronto.

About Lettuce Grow

Lettuce Grow is a mission-driven organization with the goal of empowering consumers to lead the transition to a sustainable food system. Lettuce Grow's hydroponic gardening system, the Farmstand, helps people grow and harvest 20% of their own fresh produce, eliminating food waste and reducing water and carbon impact by more than 99%. Designed for home growers regardless of time, space or growing experience, Lettuce Grow provides living starter plants that mature into nutritious food easily in the Farmstand, bringing joy and simplicity to harvesting your own produce. With its commitment to improving access to fresh, healthy food for everyone, Lettuce Grow established the Lettuce Give program which donates Farmstands to schools, community groups and non-profit organizations. For additional information visit www.lettucegrow.com or @lettucegrow.

