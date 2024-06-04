Net Savings Link Inc: NSAV Announces Partnership with Himalaya Technologies, Inc.

Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink:NSAV), a leading Web3, blockchain and digital asset technology company, announced today a strategic development partnership with Himalaya Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink:HMLA).



Under the agreement, NSAVx.com will provide technology development and social media management services to Himalaya Technologies. Effective immediately, NSAVx.com, through its partnership with DiVinciPay.com, will integrate the EVEREST token within the DiVinciPay payment ecosystem.

NSAVx.com previously developed the EverestLPP.com, an autonomous liquidity pool (LP) platform that links capital to pre-approved token projects and the EVEREST Token for Himalaya. For more information on the EVEREST platform, visit https://www.everestlpp.com.

As part of the rebranding initiative, NSAVx.com will overhaul all social media accounts for Himalaya to enhance brand awareness and product equity. Himalaya will announce the new social media handles by June 7, 2024.

Additionally, Net Savings Link, Inc. has executed a joint venture partnership agreement with Himalaya Technologies, Inc. Under this partnership, pre-approved NSAVx.com token listings, will be funded using the Himalaya (EVERESTlpp.com) application. All fees generated from EVERESTlpp.com funding will be equally split between the two parties.

NSAV released the following statement, "To have a viable project in today's crypto marketplace, we believe the blending of CEX and DEX applications is the next migration for the Internet of Things. By partnering with Ryan and the HMLA team, we are confident this structure will bring us one step closer to achieving our goals."

Ryan Nguyen, CEO of HMLA, "At present, NSAVx.com is adding approximately 10 new listings per month. By partnering with Kevin and his NSAVx.com developers, we project that the total LP fees derived will range between $500,000 and $1,000,000 per project. Given the agreed split between our firms, we see this as a growing revenue stream for both companies."

About Net Savings Link, Inc.: NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the Web3, blockchain and digital asset industries. The Company drives innovation in the digital currency space by developing advanced blockchain technologies, digital assets, and market solutions that bridge the gap between traditional business frameworks and the future of decentralized technology. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

About Himalaya Technologies: (OTC: HMLA), Himalaya Technologies is a technology development company dedicated to nurturing and launching innovative projects enhanced by blockchain and AI resources.

