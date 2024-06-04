phData, Inc.: phData Named Snowflake Data Cloud Services Americas Partner of the Year 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2024 / phData today announced at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2024, that it has been named the 2024 Snowflake Data Cloud Services Americas Partner of the Year award winner by Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company.

phData Wins Snowflake Partner of the Year

An image of a blue person snowboarding with text that says, 'phData, Snowflake Data cloud Services Americas Partner of the Year 2024'

Recognized for its exceptional contributions to the Snowflake ecosystem, phData has consistently excelled in designing, implementing, and maintaining cutting-edge data and AI application solutions for mutual clients.

The award marks the fifth consecutive time phData has been recognized with a Snowflake Partner of the Year award, reaffirming its position as a leading partner within the Snowflake ecosystem.

"This award would not be possible without the dedication, passion, and grit we pour into ensuring our clients succeed with Snowflake," remarked Ryan Bosshart, CEO of phData. "Our team is made up of some of the brightest, most driven individuals in the industry who are constantly pushing the boundaries of the Snowflake platform to deliver exceptional outcomes for our clients. I couldn't be prouder of our team's achievements, and I'm excited for this next chapter in our journey with Snowflake."

With over 300 Snowflake technical certifications, 100+ implementations, and a robust portfolio of joint customer projects, phData has rapidly ascended to the Elite Services Provider status within Snowflake's Partner Network, garnering widespread acclaim for its commitment to excellence.

"Congratulations to phData for being named as the Snowflake Data Cloud Services Americas Partner of the Year," said Tyler Prince, SVP of Worldwide Alliances & Channels, Snowflake. "A strong partner ecosystem is foundational to Snowflake's mission of enabling every organization to be data-driven. phData is core to that mission, and together, we're helping organizations across industries better activate and unlock their data for business value."

phData has gained special attention from the Snowflake community by helping joint customers deploy AI applications on the Snowflake platform. By leveraging a carefully curated team of renowned AI experts and utilizing Snowflake's robust AI products like Snowflake Cortex AI and Snowpark ML, phData can reliably bring AI use cases to production for mutual clients.

Another prominent reason phData was chosen for this award is its significant thought leadership contributions to the Snowflake community. Over the past six years, phData has been a prolific content creator, publishing over 500 technical articles on Snowflake and hosting numerous hands-on labs and user group sessions globally.

Lastly, phData has taken a hands-on approach to developing pre-built industry-specific solutions with Snowflake to help customers solve real-world use cases. From creating the first publicly available Veeva connector to run natively on Snowflake for the Healthcare industry to building a robust demand forecasting solution for Manufacturing, phData remains a key partner for Snowflake's industry-specific solutions.

As phData continues collaborating closely with Snowflake on new capabilities and features, it remains dedicated to accelerating customer use cases and driving innovation within the Snowflake ecosystem. Discover more about phData and Snowflake today, and stay updated with the latest news and announcements from Snowflake Summit 2024 by following phData on LinkedIn.

About phData:

phData is a full-service data engineering, analytics, and AI consulting company that guides leading businesses through their data transformation journeys. We create and sustain scalable data platforms, outstanding data applications, and value-generating AI systems. Our team of experienced data scientists, engineers, and architects can help build, deploy, and support the toughest machine learning and data analytics endeavors.

