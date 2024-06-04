New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2024) - Next Level Recovery Associates announces that its leader Amanda Marino will be featured on A&E's "Intervention", a guiding light for those struggling with addiction and mental health. Her expertise takes center stage in the new season, which premieres on June 17th.

Amanda Marino

As featured in three episodes filmed across the United States, Next Level Recovery Associates brings a fresh perspective to the Emmy Award-winning show, which has been a television staple for many years. This season promises to be unique, offering viewers a glimpse into transformative stories unlike any seen before on the show.

With a discreet and personalized suite of services, which is explored in the "Intervention" appearance, Next Level Recovery Associates hopes to redefine the standards of care, offering tailored solutions that prioritize individual journeys to recovery.

As the new season of "Intervention" premieres on June 17th, viewers will have the opportunity to witness their unique and compassionate approach to helping individuals reach their next level of recovery.

Next Level Recovery Associates continues to aim to set new standards in addiction and mental health care, one transformational story at a time.

ABOUT NEXT LEVEL RECOVERY

Next Level Recovery is recognized as a leading provider of addiction and mental health treatment, offering a comprehensive suite of services designed to support clients and their families. With a commitment to excellence, Next Level Recovery stands out as a trusted resource for individuals seeking to overcome addiction and achieve lasting sobriety.

