Rugged Elegance Foundation, Unity San Francisco, and MLIFE Foundation Join Forces to Commemorate Pride Month with Special Event

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2024 / Rugged Elegance Foundation, in collaboration with Unity San Francisco and MLIFE Foundation, is hosting a special event honoring Pride Month and celebrating authenticity and courage. Titled "Discovery: Answering the Call to Authenticity," this inclusive event will be a meaningful afternoon of conversation, connection, and community building for all.

The event, scheduled for Thursday, June 20th, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., will occur at Unity San Francisco, located at 240 Page Street in Hayes Valley. For those unable to attend in person, the event will be accessible via Zoom, YouTube, and PORTL. A reception will follow the program, providing a valuable opportunity for further engagement, networking, and fostering new connections.

"We are excited to come together to celebrate Pride Month and recognize the beauty of diversity and authenticity," said Jennifer Carolyn King, president of the Rugged Elegance Foundation (ruggedelegance.org). "This special event is a tribute to those who have shown unyielding courage in being true to themselves and their stories."

The "Discovery: Answering the Call to Authenticity" theme aims to inspire genuine expression and embrace humanity's diverse spectrum. Attendees can expect engaging discussions, heartfelt stories, and a reaffirmation of the importance of living authentically.

Registration for the event is open. Attendees can register by following the link: discovery2024.eventbrite.com

About Rugged Elegance Foundation: Founded and led by the King Fredel family-Jennifer Carolyn King, Timothy Fredel, Jessica, Nikolas, and Hayley King Fredel-Rugged Elegance fosters healthy, adventuresome, and soulful living while championing change-making leaders and initiatives. RE's mission spans diverse areas, including racial equity, gender equity, health and well-being, peace, and climate change.

About Unity SF: Unity San Francisco has been a proud presence of progressive spirituality since 1919, and our message of positive, practical spiritual living has resonated with people of all backgrounds and faith traditions. The late Dr. Maya Angelou is but one of the thousands who've attended Unity San Francisco in the past century. In 2019, the community purchased a remarkable structure, built in 1909, with the vision of hosting community events and partnering with organizations like MLIFE and Rugged Elegance.

About MLIFE Foundation: MLIFE is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that cultivates and elevates changemakers living on the margins at the intersection of spirituality, technology, education, and the arts. MLIFE's mission is threefold: Enhance children's literacy skills, amplify the work of emerging leaders, and create welcoming and affirming spaces for the marginalized and the historically excluded.

