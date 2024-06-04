Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
10 Gründe für ein herausragendes Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis bei dieser Nickel-Aktie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QCFX | ISIN: US91332U1016 | Ticker-Symbol: US3
Tradegate
04.06.24
21:35 Uhr
16,422 Euro
-0,116
-0,70 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
UNITY SOFTWARE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNITY SOFTWARE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,42216,54022:37
16,39816,60422:00
ACCESSWIRE
04.06.2024 22:02 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rugged Elegance Foundation, Unity San Francisco, and MLIFE Foundation Join Forces to Commemorate Pride Month with Special Event

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2024 / Rugged Elegance Foundation, in collaboration with Unity San Francisco and MLIFE Foundation, is hosting a special event honoring Pride Month and celebrating authenticity and courage. Titled "Discovery: Answering the Call to Authenticity," this inclusive event will be a meaningful afternoon of conversation, connection, and community building for all.

The event, scheduled for Thursday, June 20th, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., will occur at Unity San Francisco, located at 240 Page Street in Hayes Valley. For those unable to attend in person, the event will be accessible via Zoom, YouTube, and PORTL. A reception will follow the program, providing a valuable opportunity for further engagement, networking, and fostering new connections.

"We are excited to come together to celebrate Pride Month and recognize the beauty of diversity and authenticity," said Jennifer Carolyn King, president of the Rugged Elegance Foundation (ruggedelegance.org). "This special event is a tribute to those who have shown unyielding courage in being true to themselves and their stories."

The "Discovery: Answering the Call to Authenticity" theme aims to inspire genuine expression and embrace humanity's diverse spectrum. Attendees can expect engaging discussions, heartfelt stories, and a reaffirmation of the importance of living authentically.

Registration for the event is open. Attendees can register by following the link: discovery2024.eventbrite.com

About Rugged Elegance Foundation: Founded and led by the King Fredel family-Jennifer Carolyn King, Timothy Fredel, Jessica, Nikolas, and Hayley King Fredel-Rugged Elegance fosters healthy, adventuresome, and soulful living while championing change-making leaders and initiatives. RE's mission spans diverse areas, including racial equity, gender equity, health and well-being, peace, and climate change.

About Unity SF: Unity San Francisco has been a proud presence of progressive spirituality since 1919, and our message of positive, practical spiritual living has resonated with people of all backgrounds and faith traditions. The late Dr. Maya Angelou is but one of the thousands who've attended Unity San Francisco in the past century. In 2019, the community purchased a remarkable structure, built in 1909, with the vision of hosting community events and partnering with organizations like MLIFE and Rugged Elegance.

About MLIFE Foundation: MLIFE is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that cultivates and elevates changemakers living on the margins at the intersection of spirituality, technology, education, and the arts. MLIFE's mission is threefold: Enhance children's literacy skills, amplify the work of emerging leaders, and create welcoming and affirming spaces for the marginalized and the historically excluded.

Contact:

Mwangi Mukami MPA
(415) 548-3660
mmukami@mlifefoundation.org

SOURCE: MLIFE Foundation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.