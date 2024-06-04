Subiaco, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2024) - Aston Minerals (ASX: ASO), ('Aston Minerals' or 'the Company') is pleased to be participating in THE Mining Investment Event of the North in Quebec City, QC June 4-6, 2024. Managing Director, Russell Bradford, said "We are looking forward to meeting with investors, government officials, and other mining companies with Canadian projects, and wish to thank Joanne Jobin and her team for including Aston, and look forward to a productive week." This year, THE Event will host over 150 industry companies including 108 mining companies at the Centre des congrès de Québec. Please see the 2024 Agenda and Brochure for all conference details: www.themininginvestmentevent.com., is pleased to announce that it will be participating in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, ("THE Event") taking place June 4-6, 2024 in Quebec City at the Centre des congrès de Québec.

Management from Aston Minerals will be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the three-day conference.

About Aston Minerals

Aston Minerals is an ASX listed nickel and gold developer currently focused on feasibility development work on the 100% owned Edleston Boomerang Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide System and its Edleston Gold deposit, both located about 60 km south of the City of Timmins, Ontario, Canada. As one of the largest nickel sulphide deposits globally, Aston Minerals is focused on supplying nickel into various markets.

About THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Canada's Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference© is held annually in Québec City, Canada. THE Event is independently sponsored and designed to facilitate privately arranged meetings between mining companies, international investors, and various mining government authorities and provides a platform to hear from some of most influential thought leaders in the sector. THE Event is committed to promoting diversity, equality issues and sustainability in the mining industry via education and innovation through its unique Student Sponsorship and SHE-Co Initiatives.

