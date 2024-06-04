CNH Industrial: CASE Presents Innovations at M&T Expo 2024

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2024 / CASE, a brand of CNH, presented 11 products at the M&T Expo 2024 including an eco-friendly compact (850M) crawler tractor and a new version of the W20G wheel loader.

The event held in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in April, also included a new line with four mini-excavators, including an electric machine.

"We have been following the evolution of the industry and are committed to offering our customers and partners the most advanced and efficient solutions on the market. The new additions to our portfolio reaffirm our commitment to making our customers' businesses even more profitable and sustainable," says Carlos França, leader of CASE Construction Equipment for Latin America.

One of the launches is the new compact crawler tractor, the 850M. After the investments made by CNH, announced last year, the global production of this line of compact crawler tractors began to be concentrated at the company's plant in Contagem, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte. With the local production of the model, CASE becomes the only brand producing this line in Brazil. The machine will be marketed in the country and exported to markets in the United States and Asia-Pacific.

With different types of tracks that allow it to adapt to a variety of terrains, CASE's compact crawler tractor comes with new features in terms of comfort, safety and environmental performance. Its pollutant emission control goes beyond legislative requirements, ensuring an eco-efficient operation. In addition, the treadmill locomotion provides superior grip on the ground and an optimized weight distribution, allowing use on unstable terrain without compacting the soil.

One of CASE's launches celebrated the milestone of 50 years of production in Brazil this year. Since its arrival, the W20 has established itself as a benchmark for power and reliability. With a renewed focus on comfort, the new version of the machine promises a lighter and more intuitive operation. The cab on the front frame provides the operator with better visibility, allowing them to work accurately and efficiently in a variety of challenging environments. In addition, the W20G, because it has the cab on the front chassis, has a shorter chassis, combined with one of the largest engines in the category.

Another CASE launch at M&T Expo 2024 was the brand's first line of mini excavators in Brazil. Composed of the CX22D, CX35D and CX42D models, this new line, produced in Italy, arrives in Brazil with proven credibility in the international market and another business option for customers. The brand also presents the CX15EV, a 100% electric concept machine. Dynamic, it is easy to carry and fits in almost any work environment, whether outdoor or indoor.

CASE offers its entire portfolio produced in Brazil with telemetry capabilities. With 100% connected machines, it is possible to perform predictive maintenance, identification of problems or imminent failures, optimization of fuel use, performance analysis, in addition to efficient scheduling of tasks, increasing productivity and reducing downtime, among other possibilities.

And to bring all this information together in one place, the brand launched a new platform, myCASE Construction. The tool is accessible from any device with an internet connection and the customer can monitor their entire fleet in real time, in addition to having direct contact with the dealer network and the factory.

Launched last year at the Contagem plant, the brand has a support center, the CASE SiteConnect Center, which has a team of specialists to provide all the necessary support, ensuring quick responses and efficient delivery in operations.

A W20G Wheel Loader

