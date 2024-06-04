Ares Management Corporation to Present at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) announced today that its Chief Financial Officer, Jarrod Phillips, is scheduled to present at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at 10:15am ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investor Resources section of the Company's website at ir.aresmgmt.com. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website.

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, real estate, private equity and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to provide flexible capital to support businesses and create value for our stakeholders and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of March 31, 2024, Ares Management Corporation's global platform had approximately $428 billion of assets under management with approximately 2,900 employees operating across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com.

SOURCE: Ares Management Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com