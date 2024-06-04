Allied Universal Named to Newsweek List of America's Greatest Workplaces for LGBTQ+

Allied Universal®, ?the world's leading security and facility services company, has been named to the Newsweek list of America's Greatest Workplaces for LGBTQ+ 2024. Receiving a ranking of four and a half stars out of five stars, the publication evaluated the company's strategies for taking meaningful steps toward providing a culture of inclusivity for employees of all sexual orientations and gender identities.

"It is an honor to be named to the 2024 Newsweek List of America's Greatest Workplaces for the LGBTQ+ community," said Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. "This is a testament to our focus on providing an encompassing corporate culture that is welcoming and inclusive. We understand that when people feel comfortable being themselves at work, they're better able to perform to their fullest potential. At Allied Universal we are committed to fostering a workplace where every voice is heard, every idea is welcomed and every person is empowered to succeed."

Allied Universal is committed to building a more diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace that fully supports its commitment to becoming an Employer of Choice, including fostering a culture of inclusivity for employees of all sexual orientations and gender identities.

To read more, visit https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/americas-greatest-workplaces-lgbtq-2024.

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the FORTUNE 500, Allied Universal® delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is more than $20 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and safeguarding customers, communities and people. For more information, visit www.aus.com.

