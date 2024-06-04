Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
10 Gründe für ein herausragendes Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis bei dieser Nickel-Aktie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QAME | ISIN: US92556V1061 | Ticker-Symbol: VIA
Tradegate
04.06.24
21:39 Uhr
9,652 Euro
-0,060
-0,62 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
VIATRIS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIATRIS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,6229,66023:00
9,6029,72622:00
ACCESSWIRE
04.06.2024 23:02 Uhr
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Viatris: Device Development Team Continues To Learn and Grow, While Maintaining a Focus on Patient Needs

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2024 /
By: Tim Goodenow

Viatris' Global Device Development team is responsible for end-to-end development and commercialization for device and combination products, including pens and auto-injectors, inhalers, as well as complex and branded generic drugs.

Silicon Republic spoke with three colleagues to discuss their career path and critical roles that focus on addressing healthcare needs for patients globally.

"The ability to observe first-hand the challenges patients face and the opportunity to develop a product that can positively impact their lives is by far the highlight of my role," says Rory West, senior human factors engineer.

Viatris has a history of career advancement opportunities, taking pride in the development of our people, internal talent, recent graduates and newer employees from outside the industry.

Read the full feature article on Silicon Republic here.

To explore R&D career opportunities with Viatris, click here.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Viatris on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Viatris
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/viatris
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Viatris



View the original press release on accesswire.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.