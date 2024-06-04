Viatris: Device Development Team Continues To Learn and Grow, While Maintaining a Focus on Patient Needs

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2024 /

By: Tim Goodenow

Viatris' Global Device Development team is responsible for end-to-end development and commercialization for device and combination products, including pens and auto-injectors, inhalers, as well as complex and branded generic drugs.

Silicon Republic spoke with three colleagues to discuss their career path and critical roles that focus on addressing healthcare needs for patients globally.

"The ability to observe first-hand the challenges patients face and the opportunity to develop a product that can positively impact their lives is by far the highlight of my role," says Rory West, senior human factors engineer.

Viatris has a history of career advancement opportunities, taking pride in the development of our people, internal talent, recent graduates and newer employees from outside the industry.

