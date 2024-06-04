World Communications Forum Association: Paul Holmes and Global Experts at the Online Davos Communications Summit 2024 on June 12

The speakers will explore AI, data-driven strategies, and the latest trends in communications. Registrations are open on www.wcfaglobal.com

DAVOS, Switzerland, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The prestigious Davos Communications Summit 2024 is set to take place online on Wednesday, June 12, at 2 pm CET. Organized by the World Communications Forum Association (WCFA), this event will feature a keynote speech byPaul Holmes, Founder and Chair of PRovoke Media, alongside more than 15 esteemed panelists from Africa, Asia, Europe, and North America. The summit will delve into the latest trends, data-driven PR strategies, best practices, ethics, and the future of AI in communications.

"The Davos Communications Summit 2024 is a unique opportunity to connect with visionaries, innovators, and leaders in the field of communications. This event is more than just a conference, it is a platform for inspiration and transformation that we have built for almost 15 years. By coming together, we can share insights, challenge the status quo, and drive the future of our industry forward", said Maxim Behar, WCFA President.

The summit will kick off with a keynote address by Paul Holmes, setting the stage for an in-depth examination of AI's impact on public relations in 2024. He will offer valuable insights into how AI technology is reshaping PR strategies and practices for business success.

Following this, three dynamic panels will feature experts such as Catherine Fisette, Founder of Les Incorrigibles; Dr. Craig Fleisher, Professor at the Medical College of Wisconsin; Dr. Clarissa Muir, Lecturer and Branding Specialist; Dr. Shannon Bowen, Professor at the Artificial Intelligence Institute, University of South Carolina; Imogen Osborne, Owner of The Pulse Business; Jared Meade, Senior Public Relations Strategist; Laura Baxter, Founder of The Voice of Leadership; Mai Anh Le, Regional Country Manager at Global PR Hub; Martin Potter, Director of Communications at Novartis; Mary Beth West, Senior Strategist at Fletcher Marketing PR; Mike Klein, Communication Strategist and Consultant; Raina Lazarova, Co-Founder & COO of Ruepoint and AMEC Board Member; and Stuart Bruce, Co-Founder of Purposeful Relations and PR Futurist.

The World Communications Forum Association (WCFA), founded in 2015 and registered in Davos Switzerland, is one of the most successful modern platforms for networking and sharing achievements between PR, communications and marketing leaders from all continents. Professionals can become individual or corporate members at www.wcfaglobal.com and enjoy numerous benefits for brand exposure and discounts.

About World Communications Forum:

The World Communications Forum was founded in 2010 in Davos, Switzerland, where the Association was registered in 2014. The WCFA is a n organization committed to active global discussions and exchanges focused on the development of communications expertise of its members and be an active voice in its key role in business, society and politics. Every year the forum gathers prominent representatives of the communication and public relations sector from around the world, who, through dialogue and discussion, exchange experiences and ideas to shape the art of global communications. WCFA has been organizing the renowned World Communications Forum since 2010, with successful editions held in various prestigious locations across continents including Davos Congress Center, Istanbul, Prague, Moscow, New York City, Kuala Lumpur, Mumbai, Mexico City, Lusaka, Cape Town, and Geneva. In 2020, the WCFA organized its first ever 'Global Communications Summit' on Zoom, resulting in developing Tenets for Ethical Communications', endorsed and signed by 135 experts from 36 countries. In 2021, the WCFA organized its second and biggest 'Global Communications Summit" on Zoom, bringing together more than 450 top communications experts globally.

