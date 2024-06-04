Ceres: Maryland Economy Will Benefit From State's Latest Effort To Tackle Climate Crisis

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2024 / Ceres applauds the executive order issued today by Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, establishing a whole-of-government approach to climate change.

"Maryland has proven itself as a national climate leader in recent years, with some of the most ambitious goals in the country. These efforts have come with significant support from major businesses, who recognize that climate action brings additional investment into the state while protecting the economy from the damages of the climate crisis," said Jeff Mauk, director of eastern state policy, Ceres. "Ceres and the businesses we work with applaud Gov. Moore's governmentwide approach to the climate crisis. This is a smart strategy for Maryland to achieve the many benefits of the clean energy economy by ensuring all policymakers are acting together to meet the state's goals."

Gov. Moore's executive order includes widespread coordination across government agencies to implement the state's climate plan, ensure all communities and residents benefit from it, and establish new reporting measures to track progress toward the climate goals that passed with strong business support in recent years.

Ceres has helped build business support for Maryland's ambitious climate policies in recent years, including through a 2022 letter to top policymakers in support of groundbreaking legislation that requires the state to effectively eliminate climate pollution by 2045. That letter, signed by major businesses including Nestlé, Siemens USA, and Walmart, called on lawmakers to pass the legislation so that "Maryland will continue to develop as a hub of innovation and attract forward-thinking companies ready to invest in the clean energy future."

Ceres also organized corporate support for clean vehicle policies in Maryland and recent legislation that better aligns the state's EmPOWER energy efficiency program with its climate laws.

About Ceres

Ceres is a nonprofit advocacy organization working to accelerate the transition to a cleaner, more just, and sustainable world. United under a shared vision, our powerful networks of investors and companies are proving sustainability is the bottom line-changing markets and sectors from the inside out. For more information, visit ceres.org.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Ceres on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Ceres

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ceres

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Ceres

View the original press release on accesswire.com