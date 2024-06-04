Crypto.com Arena and Peacock Theater Expand Sustainability Commitment Through a Full Time Reusable Program in Collaboration With r.World

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2024 / Furthering its commitment to sustainability, AEG has expanded its partnership with r.World, the nation's No. 1 reuse platform, to bring the reusable r.Cup program to Crypto.com Arena and Peacock Theater in Los Angeles full time. Teaming up with hospitality partner Levy, both venues will replace all single-use cups at all food and beverage destinations with r.Cup.

Advancing the progressive journey toward long-term sustainability, Crypto.com Arena and Peacock Theater will announce during the 2024 Green Sports Alliance Summit, held on the L.A. LIVE campus on June 11-13, that the r.Cup program will debut during select events starting on Aug. 15, 2024 with the Los Angeles Sparks vs. New York Liberty WNBA game at Crypto.com Arena and rising Latin star Young Miko's highly-anticipated performance at Peacock Theater.

The program will launch full time as the Los Angeles Lakers' NBA and Los Angeles Kings' NHL seasons ramp up starting on Oct. 1, 2024.

"We are thrilled to partner with an industry leader like r.World and utilize their reuse program full time as we continue to expand our sustainability pledge at both Crypto.com Arena and Peacock Theater," said Lee Zeidman, President, Crypto.com Arena, Peacock Theater and L.A. LIVE. "We are excited to be the first arena in Southern California to introduce a full-time reusable cup program as it came to us via our AEG Sustainability team, along with a pilot program at two sold out Depeche Mode concerts in December 2023 at the request of the artist. We were sold on their incredible program, and we look forward to continuing to grow our relationship with r.World."

The r.Cup program enables significant waste reduction within beverage operations and has been implemented in 10 AEG venues and at several larger-scale Goldenvoice music festivals across the U.S. While r.Cup is operating in 84 permanent venues and serving roughly 275 stand-alone events and festivals within the U.S. annually, Crypto.com Arena is the first arena in Southern California to have a full-time reuse program. As the arena hosts hundreds of events per year, the implementation of r.World's reuse program will substantially decrease the volume of waste generated at the arena and across the L.A. LIVE campus.

"Moving to a reusable system is among the most important ways large-scale food and beverage operations can make meaningful short-term impact on the environment," said Mary McCarthy, Vice President of Sustainability at Levy. "Success takes everyone pulling in the same direction, from the venue operations and food and beverage team members to fans and guests. We continue to champion these programs because each one unlocks learnings to take reusable ecosystems to a new scale."

In December 2023, Crypto.com Arena launched its reusable pilot program with r.World during a pair of sold-out Depeche Mode concerts on Dec. 15 and 17. At those two events alone, 23,418 single-use cups were avoided, which equated to eliminating 355 pounds of carbon dioxide. This was just the first step in the Los Angeles arena's collaboration with r.World.

"After our successful pilot in December, we're thrilled to launch reuse permanently at Crypto.com Arena and Peacock Theater," said Michael Martin, Founder & CEO of r.World. "Not only are they one of the world's busiest and influential venues, but they are also a sustainability pioneer, the entire team is a class act, and they have been tremendous to work with. Their commitment to sustainability innovations like reuse is a gamechanger and will play an important role in accelerating the impact and awareness of the reuse movement."

As the exclusive beverage partner for AEG and partner of r.World, The Coca-Cola Company was instrumental in bringing this initiative to life. As part of this program, Coca-Cola products will be served in r.Cup's reusable vessels.

"As a proud partner of AEG, we're pleased to be part of their pioneering circularity efforts at their locations," said Kurt Ritter, Vice President & General Manager, Sustainability at The Coca-Cola Company North America. "This initiative is a testament to their leadership in sustainability and aligns with our global reuse ambitions within our World Without Waste packaging strategy. The significance of partnerships like this cannot be overstated - they are fundamental in making progress towards a better shared future."

Since the inception of its partnership with r.World in November 2021, AEG has avoided more than 3.5 million single-use cups.

"Waste minimization and ultimately waste avoidance is core to AEG's sustainability program," noted Erik Distler, AEG's Vice President of Sustainability. "Through our partnership with r.World in the U.S. and reuse initiatives in-place in the UK and Germany, AEG is demonstrating its commitment to supporting and advancing the reuse economy. This announcement at L.A. LIVE catapults these efforts and sets a leading example of environmental responsibility in the industry."

This expanded collaboration with r.World is just yet another step in AEG's ever-evolving commitment to sustainability as it now provides reusable cups at venues across the U.S. including Bluebird Theater (550-capacity), El Rey Theater (771), Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre (18,000), Gothic Theatre (1,100), Mission Ballroom (3,950), Odgen Theatre (1,919), The Novo (2,300), The Showbox (1,100), The Showbox Sodo (1,800), The Warfield Theatre (2,450), Crypto.com Arena (19,000) and Peacock Theater (7,100), as well as six of its Goldenvoice festivals, in addition to encouraging fans to bring reusable water bottles to its music festivals that can be filled at water stations throughout the events.

About Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena has undoubtedly developed an unrivaled reputation for excellence, having established itself as one of the world's busiest and most successful venues in the world. As the home of three professional sports franchises - the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers, the NHL's LA Kings and the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks - Crypto.com Arena has proven to be a home court advantage for the local teams. The AEG owned and operated arena continues to distinguish itself as the host of major, high-profile events of national and international distinction including the 2004, 2011 & 2018 NBA All-Star Games, 2002 & 2017 NHL All-Star Games, 2000 Democratic National Convention, 2009 World Figure Skating Championships and 21 GRAMMY Awards shows.

For a quarter of a century, Crypto.com Arena has been marked with performances and special events that brought international stature to the downtown Los Angeles venue including concerts headlined by Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Drake, Beyoncé, Prince, U2, Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, Usher, Jay-Z, Keith Urban, Roger Waters, Tool, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar, Michael Bublé, Carrie Underwood and Justin Timberlake, as well as world championship boxing, family shows and other live events.

Hosting hundreds of events each year, the arena has earned a reputation for world-class amenities, features, and honored its commitment to quality of service and provides a guest experience that is second to none. That includes comfortable seating, state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems, concession stands offering a variety of food and beverage options, and merchandise stores where fans can purchase team-branded clothing, accessories and memorabilia. Crypto.com Arena is not only a great venue for sports and entertainment, but it also holds a special place in the hearts of the local community. The arena has witnessed many historic moments, unforgettable performances, and become an iconic landmark in the region for the most popular and important events.

Peacock Theater

L.A. LIVE's Peacock Theater hosts more than 120 music, family, dance and comedy acts, award shows, televised productions, conventions and product launches with more than 500,000 guests passing through the doors annually. The 7,100-seat theater offers guests mid-sized intimacy and excellent sightlines, with no seat further than 220 feet from the stage. Peacock Theater includes 12,000 square feet of VIP & hospitality areas, 10 dressing rooms and state of the art technology making it a favorite indoor venue for performers and fans alike.

Since opening in October 2007 with six sold out shows featuring the Eagles and The Chicks, Peacock Theater has hosted concerts starring the most popular artists including Alan Jackson, Katy Perry, Charlie Wilson, Juan Gabriel, Aretha Franklin, Ed Sheeran, John Fogerty, Gabriel Iglesias, Kanye West, Marc Anthony, John Legend, The Avett Brothers, Neil Young, Steely Dan, Trey Songz, Kelly Clarkson, Rush, Yanni, Nicki Minaj, Juanes, Cat Stevens, as well as the "American Idol" Finale shows, Michael Jackson's This is It, Straight Outta Compton, The Hunger Games and Twilight movie premieres and more.

Peacock Theater is home to the Primetime Emmy Awards and BET Awards, and has previously hosted the American Music Awards, ESPYs, Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards, People's Choice Awards, Radio Disney Music Awards, the 2010, 2011 & 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, the 2014 & 2015 MTV Movie Awards, and the 2013 & 2022 Rock N' Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies.

About r.World

Initially targeting the more than 4 billion single-use cups used at live events in North America each year, r.World began its reusable r.Cup services in 2017 on U2's Joshua Tree Tour. The company works with world leading artists including U2, Rolling Stones, Dave Matthews Band, Maggie Rogers, Jack Johnson, and many more, as well as leading brands including AEG and Coca-Cola. r.World is powered by r.Turn, the company's platform that tracks inventory and environmental impact. r.World is globally recognized as a sustainability innovator, with awards including being named as a Fast Company "Most Innovative Company" (2020), Fast Company "World Changing Idea" (2021), and The Reusies 2022 "Most Innovative Reuse Company" (Food & Beverage). For more information, visit rworldreuse.com.

