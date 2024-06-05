D.LIVE: Japan-Tag Düsseldorf/NRW 2024: Around 630,000 visitors celebrate a festival of Japanese culture and community in Düsseldorf

Spectacular finale with the Japanese fireworks display.

Dusseldorf, Germany, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Japan-Tag Düsseldorf/NRW 2024 was once again a complete success. On 1 June, Düsseldorf city centre was transformed into a lively celebration of Japanese culture for the 21st time. Around 630.000 visitors enjoyed the varied programme between Reuterkaserne and Landtagswiese. The programme consisted of unique cultural highlights ranging from traditional Japanese arts to modern pop culture and sporting activities.

This year's Japan Day also offered an impressive variety of Japanese delicacies thanks to the extended catering offer. For the first time, vegan stalls and cocktail stands were also represented, making the culinary experience even more varied.

The 'Clean Japan Day' campaign to promote sustainability and cleanliness was expanded this year. All stalls were obliged to offer reusable crockery this year. Thanks to the cooperation with 'Team Clean/Green', additional attention was paid to the cleanliness of the event. Together with volunteers, the team helped to keep the event locations as clean as possible.

With her impressive performance, Japanese artist Higuchi Ai provided a magnificent finale to the programme on the main stage at Burgplatz.

The spectacular Japanese fireworks display under the motto 'Gold medals and golden rain over Düsseldorf: Olympic splendour from Tokyo to Paris' lit up the Düsseldorf night sky, impressively rounding off the 21st Japan Day with the popular golden rain.

