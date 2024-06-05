Capital Engine to Present at the Spring MicroCap Rodeo Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2024 / Capital Engine®, announced today that it will be participating in the Spring MicroCap Rodeo Conference, to be held on Thursday, June 6th in NYC.

Capital Engine® is a private markets technology company, transforming the $2.5 trillion exempt private capital markets infrastructure (CMI) and subsequent secondaries trading landscape, creating an organized market for private capital, digital assets, and other exempt securities.

"We are excited to participate in Spring MicroCap Rodeo Conference and to talk about the rapid transformation of private capital markets." says Bryan Smith, "We are seeing an unprecedented movement of capital among institutions and family offices, from public markets to the private markets.

Capital Engine® have helped innovative real estate funds, broker-dealers, family offices and private companies raise over $500M using their technology and provide all the tools (reporting / analytics / compliance) to manage large US / International investor communities.

Their Investment Marketplace facilitates online capital raising campaigns, ensuring compliance with various private exempt regulations in the US. In addition, their tech-enabled private placement agent and full-service broker-dealer, Mallory Capital Group, have successfully raised $10 billion of capital from institutional sources.

Information and registration for the conference can be found here at https://www.microcaprodeo.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Bryan Smith

Email: invest@capitalengine.io

Website: https://capitalengine.io

Marketplace: https://capitalengine.io/marketplace

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CapitalEngine

Linked In: https://www.linkedin.com/company/capitalengine

About Capital Engine®

About the MicroCap Rodeo Conference:

MicroCap Rodeo Conferences are unique, as they are run by money managers and investors for money managers and investors.

The "Spring into Summer Conference", will be hosted live in New York City on Thursday, June 6th, with executive management teams of approximately 25+ MicroCap companies across a wide swath of industries, participating in the conference.

There will also be industry guest speakers as well as networking opportunities throughout the conference. For more information please contact info@microcaprodeo.com

