JAKARTA, June 5, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Indonesia's own cybersecurity saga, aka IndoSec, an annual event with the reputation of convening the industry's top leaders is now gearing up for its 7th edition. Scheduled to take place on 24 - 25 September 2024 at the Jakarta Convention Center, the platform's efficacy, lucrative offerings, and exemplary body of work continues to lure the best cybersecurity providers.While the public and private sectors' vested interest in the platform is a regular phenomenon, the upcoming edition has grabbed the attention of world-renowned organisations such as Mastercard, Google Cloud Security, Cloudflare, Sophos, SentinelOne and many others, seen as competing against one other.It comes as no surprise that last year, the platform witnessed an epic inauguration by the country's guardians from the cyber, communications and security realms, namely: Lieutenant General (Ret.) Hinsa Siburian (Head, National Cyber And Crypto Agency (BSSN)), Semuel Abrijani Pangerapan (Director General Of Applications Informatics, Ministry Of Communication And Informatics Of Republic Of Indonesia), Brigadier General Iroth Sonny Edhie (Commandant Of Army Cyber & Crypto Center, Indonesian National Army), and Mochammad Yunnus Saputra (S.I.K., M.SC. IT - Head Of Unit 5, Sub Directorate 3, Cybercrime Investigation Centre, Indonesia National Police).Over the last six years, IndoSec has completely revolutionized the art of cherry-picking the biggest cybersecurity buyers from the region who form the platforms' delegate lineup. In the process of wooing these coveted delegates, the technology companies orchestrate the most advanced cybersecurity show entailing the finest display of cutting-edge solutions and dissemination of the latest intel through inspiring knowledge sessions.In fact, IndoSec has always featured the most reliable thought leaders at the conference, including the top officials from the National Cyber & Crypto Agency (BSSN), Ministry of Communication & Informatics of Republic of Indonesia, Indonesian National Army, Indonesian National Police, Ministry of Tourism & Creative Economy, National Research & Innovation Agency, Telkom Indonesia and many others.Last year, summarizing his opinion about IndoSec in one line, Muhammad Neil El Himam (Deputy for Digital Economy & Creative Product, Ministry Of Tourism & Creative Economy, Republic of Indonesia) stated, "IndoSec is great! Culture of Cybersecurity can be propagated to the masses here."The upcoming edition's agenda is sure to drive some paradigm-changing conversations around cybersecurity's most pressing topics, some of which include, "Crafting Resilient Cloud Security", "Embracing Generative AI in Cybersecurity", "PAM as a Cornerstone of Zero Trust Architecture", "Next-Generation Authentication", "Navigating 5G and IoT Interconnection", "Protecting National Security", "Impact of Blind SQL Injection on Web App Security" and many more.The Organiser and CEO of Tradepass, Sudhir Ranjan Jena expressed his point of view on the platform, "IndoSec's upcoming edition will strongly reflect on the country's evolving threat landscape and that is something today's cyber defenders must navigate. There's a dire need to address the vulnerabilities faster than ever before as it is directly correlated to organisations" cyber hygiene. The conference is meticulously designed to provide a window into how the attacks are occurring and the best-in-class measures to mitigate the same.He stated further, "Needless to mention, the presence of tech giants will bring global expertise and collaboration opportunities to the forefront, helping Indonesia's public & private sector to fortify their digital walls."For more information about the event, log on to: https://indosecsummit.com/About TradepassProviding access to the global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organizations: enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital and identify the right solution-providers.As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is always determined about exposing the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth.