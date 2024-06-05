Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of DOGEMOB (DOGEMOB) on June 5, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the DOGEMOB/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 10:00 UTC on the slated date.

DOGEMOB (DOGEMOB) stands out in the memecoin space with its robust ecosystem, practical utility, and strong community-driven approach, offering investors both the excitement of a meme and tangible benefits.

Introducing DOGEMOB: The Ultimate Memecoin with Real Utility

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of DOGEMOB (DOGEMOB), setting itself apart through its growing ecosystem, utility, and community-driven approach. Empowered with newfound utility, DOGEMOB offers investors more than just the thrill of the meme. It's a community-driven digital asset that not only embodies the spirit of the meme but also serves practical purposes, providing users with benefits and opportunities.

DOGEMOB has evolved from a simple memecoin to a multifaceted digital asset with significant utility and a robust governance model. Built on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20), DOGEMOB maintains a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens, ensuring stability and value retention. The token serves as both the native currency and governance token within its ecosystem, allowing for transparent and inclusive community participation in decision-making. This democratic approach ensures that DOGEMOB evolves according to the interests and needs of its community, promoting long-term sustainability.

The enhanced utility of DOGEMOB is evident in its diverse applications, including a stake and earn program that allows holders to earn rewards, and its use as an in-game currency, which integrates cryptocurrency into interactive entertainment. These practical use cases not only provide value to token holders but also support the network's security and stability. As DOGEMOB continues to grow, it aims to set a new standard for memecoins by expanding its ecosystem, empowering its community, and maintaining its cultural impact rooted in meme culture.

About DOGEMOB Token

Based on BEP20, DOGEMOB has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000). DOGEMOB's token distribution is as follows: 49.95% of supply for initial circulation, 11.61% locked into PancakeSwap Liquidity Pools until May 2025, 11.56% for Team and Advisors (vested & locked), 10% for Ecosystem Incentives which will return tokens back into public circulation (vested & locked), 5.5% for CEX and market making liquidity, and the remaining locked tokens to be released back into circulation as they unlock or to be used or allocated in accordance to a community submitted DogeMob Improvement Proposal (DMIP) and voted on in accordance with governance protocols. 30% of the vested tokens are unlocked at TGE, with 10% continuing to unlock in 30d cycles thereafter. Tokens are locked using the PinkLock Token and Liquidity Locker and records are publicly viewable.

The DOGEMOB token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on June 5, 2024. Investors who are interested in DOGEMOB can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange after that time.

