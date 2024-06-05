Three utility scale battery energy storage projects co-located with solar plants were announced last week in Chile. Enel is building a 67 MW/134 MWh battery, while CJR Renewable and Uriel Renovables are planning 200 MW/800 MWh and 90 MW/200 MWh projects, respectively. From pv magazine EES News site three different developers announced separate large-scale battery energy storage (BESS) projects collocated with solar farms in Chile. Enel Chile, the local subsidiary of Italian energy company Enel, said it will deploy a 67 MW/134 MWh battery at the El Manzano solar power plant. The solar project with ...

