Recom Technologies was selected as the solar panel provider for the 12 MW solar carport. From pv magazine USA Recom Technologies, a European PV module manufacturer, has partnered with Solar Optimum to supply solar panels for a solar carport project at the Six Flags amusement park in California. The 12. 37 MW solar carport system will be constructed over the main guest and employee parking lots. It is expected to offset 100% of the park's electricity usage. The project is the largest solar carport in California, and the "largest single-interconnection commercial and industrial development in the ...

