Marqeta's office in Warsaw will support the expansion of its card program management services, bringing its full range of platform offerings and expertise to the European market

Marqeta, the global modern card issuing platform enabling some of the world's most innovative embedded finance solutions, today announced its new office in Warsaw, Poland to support its long term business and growth strategies. By setting up operations in Poland, Marqeta gains direct access to the European Union, positioning it well for growth and enhanced service offerings across borders. Poland's central location within Europe enables Marqeta to facilitate access to key Eastern and Western European markets.

Marqeta opened its Warsaw office to accelerate the expansion of its card program management capabilities into Europe. Marqeta has been processing in Europe since 2019 and plans to leverage Poland's well-developed talent pool to bring its comprehensive card program management services to the European market. Marqeta will provide end to end strategic guidance and hands on support to its European customers, helping to ensure card program success while allowing its customers more time to focus on business growth and profitability. With its dedicated customer and production support, and established strategic bank, network and regulatory relationships, Marqeta will simplify its customers' ability to deliver scalable card programs to the European market.

"Poland's position as a leader in Central Europe, coupled with its strong education system and rich developer community, make it an ideal place for Marqeta to establish roots," said Simon Khalaf, Chief Executive Officer at Marqeta. "Establishing ourselves in Warsaw further solidifies our commitment to enabling our customers' global growth, and emphasizes our ability to provide the robust solutions, security and assurance required for their global success."

The expansion of Marqeta's card program management capabilities enables its customers to design, launch and grow card programs confidently. Companies in Europe or those looking to expand into the region will have access to Marqeta's full suite of program management capabilities including leading risk and compliance services, dispute management, card fulfillment, cardholder web components, and cardholder support options.

Marqeta has already successfully onboarded employees in its Warsaw office, with plans to continue hiring in the region throughout the year. Marqeta is committed to hiring local talent and fostering a dynamic work environment conducive to its innovation and growth strategies.

About Marqeta

Marqeta's modern card issuing platform empowers its customers to create customized and innovative payment cards and embedded finance offerings. Marqeta's platform, powered by open APIs, gives its customers the ability to build more configurable and flexible payment experiences, accelerating product development and democratizing access to card issuing technology. Its modern architecture provides instant access to highly scalable, cloud-based payment infrastructure that enables customers to launch and manage their own card programs, issue cards and authorize and settle transactions. Marqeta is headquartered in Oakland, California and is certified to operate in more than 40 countries globally. For more information, visit www.marqeta.com, Twitter and LinkedIn.

