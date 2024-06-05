KR1 Plc - Investment: Avail

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 05

Wednesday, 5 June 2024

KR1 plc

("KR1" or the "Company")

Investment: Avail

KR1 plc (KR1:ASE), a leading digital asset investment company, is pleased to announce that the Company has invested a total of US$1,000,000 into the Avail Project ("AVAIL") in return for 12,500,000 AVAIL tokens.

Avail is a Web3 infrastructure layer that allows modular execution layers to scale and interoperate in a trust-minimised way. As such, Avail is positioning itself to be a unifying force for a rollup-centric blockchain ecosystem by composing interactions across chains, aggregating cryptographic proofs across ecosystems and fusing shared security guarantees across value layers.

George McDonaugh, Managing Director and Co-Founder of KR1, commented:"Over the years, we have seen rapid innovation in the 'mission critical' areas of how blockchains scale and are secured. Spearheading that effort is the modular approach to building Web3 infrastructure combined with innovation around the data availability layer of the blockchain stack. We are excited to be backing a very high-quality team that is pushing the boundaries in this area with new and innovative approaches that will become part of how the crypto ecosystem expands to billions of users worldwide."

--ENDS--

For further information please contact:

KR1 plc

George McDonaugh

Keld van Schreven

Phone: +44 (0)1624 630 630

Email: investors@KR1.io

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Aquis Corporate Adviser)

Mark Anwyl

Phone: +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Email: info@peterhousecap.com

SEC Newgate (Financial Communications)

Bob Huxford

Ian Silvera

Atif Nawaz

Phone: +44 (0)20 3757 6882

Email: KR1@secnewgate.co.uk

About KR1 plc

KR1 plc is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open source blockchain projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London on the Aquis Growth Market (KR1:ASE), KR1 has one of the longest and most successful track records of investment in the digital assets space by investing in decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new financial and internet infrastructures.

www.KR1.io

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).