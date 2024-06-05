Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
10 Gründe für ein herausragendes Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis bei dieser Nickel-Aktie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DQWX | ISIN: GB00BDR05C01 | Ticker-Symbol: NNGF
Tradegate
05.06.24
09:08 Uhr
10,800 Euro
-0,200
-1,82 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NATIONAL GRID PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NATIONAL GRID PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,80011,00009:41
10,80011,00009:29
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ASSURA
ASSURA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ASSURA PLC0,444-7,11 %
CLASSIC MINERALS LTD0,0030,00 %
GOOD ENERGY GROUP PLC2,9000,00 %
NATIONAL GRID PLC10,800-1,82 %
NOVABASE SGPS SA7,750+4,03 %
OUTSOURCING INC10,1000,00 %
SHANGHAI HAOHAI BIOLOGICAL TECHNOLOGY CO LTD4,800-2,83 %
THUNDERBIRD RESOURCES LIMITED0,0110,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.