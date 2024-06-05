New research from India shows the advantages of deploying fixed tilt PV systems with low angles in regions with high summer load demand like India. The scientists said that, although PV systems with low tilt angles may not achieve maximum power yield or the lowest levelized cost of energy (LCOE), they can reduce reliance on expensive grid electricity during high-demand periods. A group of scientists from the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur has developed a novel model for optimal PV installation angles in regions with high summer load demand such as India and has found that low tilt angles ...

