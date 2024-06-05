Access to international festivals like Sziget and Untold, which draw up to 100,000 visitors daily, has been significantly enhanced. Regula, a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions, and Netpositive, a Hungarian IT service provider specializing in large-scale event management, joined forces to switch to mobile ID verification (IDV) via a special app empowered by IDV software. As a result, Netpositive's state-of-the-art Backstage Ticketing ecosystem has become an even more valuable asset for event organizers across the world.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240604833546/en/

Netpositive's new Backstage Ticketing solution for large events' visitor ID verification based on Regula Document Reader SDK (Graphic: Business Wire)

The backbone of access services to large-scale events is the so-called "redemption" process, during which visitor tickets are checked and exchanged for wristbands with designated access rights. For this process to function properly, it is necessary to identify event visitors by their identity documents.

Netpositive used to handle document verification with the help of designated ID scanners provided by a third-party vendor. Apart from that, the company also employed a range of other devices, such as barcode readers, NFC readers, and laptops. The complexity of managing these devices often led to inefficiencies at event redemption points.

To make the process more productive and streamlined, Netpositive decided to switch to mobile ID verification (IDV) via a special app empowered by IDV software. After performing extensive research and following a partner's recommendation, Netpositive opted for Regula Document Reader SDK, a comprehensive identity document verification software solution. Within one month, Regula's solution was seamlessly built into Netpositive's Backstage Ticketing Access Management App and integrated into their larger ecosystem, where they manage everything from ticket sales to redemption checks to event dashboards.

Regula Document Reader SDK allows Netpositive's Backstage Ticketing ecosystem to read and verify passports, ID cards, and driver's licenses with a single mobile device. Not only does Regula's solution speed up the document check process, but it also enhances security by performing cross-checks to identify any data discrepancies that could indicate fraud. Apart from that, Regula Document Reader SDK re-verifies biometric documents on the server side in the customer's secure perimeter in order to ensure that the chip is genuine and its data has not been cloned or manipulated, and thus prevent sophisticated fraud. The solution's extensive document template database includes over 13,900 templates from 249 countries and territories, ensuring comprehensive coverage and seamless processing for international event attendees.

Implementing Regula's technology has already shown remarkable success at recent events, such as Untold Dubai, visited by over 185,000 people, and Massif in Romania, with a capacity of 12,000 people per day. The streamlined mobile solution has reduced queues, cut down manual labor, and received overwhelmingly positive feedback from staff and attendees alike.

In the long run, Netpositive expects to cut expenses on device procurement, and expects to significantly reduce the number of technical problems involved with the redemption process, which were relatively frequent with the previous solution.

"We are still at an early stage of the access admission process transformation, and we assume we will get more tangible results during the coming season of summer festivals. But we are very sure of one thing: with this new solution with the Regula Document Reader SDK at the core, we made a real innovation. The reinvention of the redemption process helped us become more competitive, promoting our position in the market," says Mátyás Török, Netpositive's founder and CEO.

"Our collaboration with Netpositive not only showcases the importance of robust and efficient identity verification, but also sets a new standard for access management in large-scale events. We are proud to contribute to creating safer and more efficient event experiences around the globe," says Ihar Kliashchou, Chief Technology Officer at Regula.

For more information on how Netpositive is transforming event access management with Regula's IDV solutions, read the success story.

About Netpositive

Netpositive creates large-scale, unique, load-proof digital solutions. With more than 50 partners, 500 international events, and 36 million unique users, it became Central Europe's leading event IT service provider during the last 10 years. You can meet its staff and its self-developed Backstage Ticketing ecosystem at several domestic and international events, including award-winning music festivals like Sziget (HU) and Untold (RO).

Learn more at www.netpositive.hu.

About Regula

Regula is a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions. With our 30+ years of experience in forensic research and the largest library of document templates in the world, we create breakthrough technologies in document and biometric verification. Our hardware and software solutions allow over 1,000 organizations and 80 border control authorities globally to provide top-notch client service without compromising safety, security or speed. Regula was repeatedly named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® Market Guide for Identity Verification.

Learn more at www.regulaforensics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240604833546/en/

Contacts:

Kristina ks@regulaforensics.com