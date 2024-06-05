After analyzing the future usage of material by the crystalline silicon PV industry, including glass, aluminum, silver, copper, ethylene-vinyl-acetate (EVA), and silicon, a German research team found that a circular recycling approach could address foreseeable supply problems. It could also reportedly become economically sustainable. Researchers in Germany analyzed the future consumption of material by the crystalline silicon PV industry, including glass, aluminum, silver, copper, ethylene-vinyl-acetate (EVA), and silicon, and found that a circular recycling approach could be a solution to supply ...

