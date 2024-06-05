ABB says it has launched a smart panel for home energy management in partnership with Lumin, featuring software to control solar, batteries, and electric-vehicle chargers. From pv magazine USA ABB has launched ReliaHome Smart Panel, a new smart home energy management system. The product, intended for residential projects in the United States and Canada, was developed in partnership with software provider Lumin. The smart panel coordinates home energy assets, enabling energy optimization, circuit scheduling, and real-time control. Homeowners can control their energy use informed by insights from ...

