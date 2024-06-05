Northern Data Group to showcase Generative AI platform at HPE Discover 2024

Northern Data Group's Taiga Cloud to demonstrate its approach to sustainable, ethical Generative AI at HPE Discover 2024.

Northern Data Group executives to deliver a keynote presentation on cloud architecture and HPC.

Technical demonstrations and 3D experience planned to highlight the capabilities of next-gen data centers.

FRANKFURT, Germany, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Data Group, a leading provider of High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, today announces its presence at HPE Discover 2024 in Las Vegas.

As an Elite Partner of NVIDIA and a gold sponsor at HPE Discover 2024, Northern Data Group's Taiga Cloud, Europe's first and largest dedicated European Generative AI Cloud Service Provider, will showcase its approach to sustainable, ethical and compliant Generative AI.

Northern Data Group's COO, Rosanne Kincaid-Smith and CRO Mick McNeil will be delivering a keynote address alongside Director of Cloud Engineering, Christof Stührmann on Tuesday, June 18th at 2:00pm (PDT).

The keynote, "Designing a new cloud for a new generation of innovation", will explore how cloud architecture supports high-performance computing, AI workloads and emerging technologies that are designed to power a new era of innovation.

Visitors can also learn more about Northern Data Group's next-gen data center infrastructure across Europe, the US and Canada, which is delivered through its cutting-edge colocation provider, Ardent Data Centers. Technical demonstrations and an immersive 3D experience will be running at stand 2350 throughout the event.

Aroosh Thillainathan, Founder and CEO,Northern Data Group, commented:

"HPE Discover 2024 is a key opportunity to bring our industry together and realize the potential of Generative AI and high-performance computing. As an Elite Partner of NVIDIA, we are ready to support customers with their infrastructure needs and bring their ideas to life. Our presence at HPE Discover solidifies our commitment to Generative AI-driven innovation globally"

To find out more about Northern Data Group's involvement at HPE Discover 2024 and book a 1:1 meeting ahead of time, visit: https://lp.northerndata.de/hpe2024-2?hs_preview=OrWtcQGK-101339253206

About Northern Data Group:

Northern Data Group (ETR: NB2) is a leading provider of High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions to businesses and research institutions, utilizing GPU- and ASIC-based solutions. Our flexible compute power fuels innovation in our three core business divisions: Taiga Cloud, Ardent Data Centers, and Peak Mining. Through our HPC solutions, we pioneer ambitious computing innovation that drives progress in the AI, ML and Generative AI industries. Our close collaboration with industry-leading manufacturers including Gigabyte, AMD, and NVIDIA is fundamental to the acceleration of innovation across sectors including life sciences, financial services, and energy.

