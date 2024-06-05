Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2024) - Navco Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSXV: NAV) ("Navco" or the "Company"), is now positioning itself to launch and commercialize its line of antimicrobial topical consumer products that provide active protection again microorganisms to help reduce the spread of bacteria, fungi, and infectious diseases. The line includes topical applications (spray and cream) for hand and skin cleansing, therapeutic treatment and for physical surfaces that does not allow the development of bacterial resistance. The lines' innovative nanoparticle derived products combine natural and known compounds, including silver.

Antimicrobial Resistance ("AMR") occurs when bacteria, fungi, viruses and parasites no longer respond to antimicrobial medicines. As a result of drug resistance, antibiotics and other antimicrobial medicines become ineffective and infections become difficult or impossible to treat, increasing the risk of disease spread, severe illness, disability and death. Navco's line of antimicrobial products can help reduce the spread of these microbes in various consumer and medical settings.

According to Precedence Research, the Global Antibacterial Products market (e.g.: body moisturizer, hand cream & lotion, facial cleanser, hand soaps & sanitizers, body wash etc.) was valued at USD $32.4 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.75% from 2024 to 2033. Increased awareness of the value of upholding cleanliness and hygiene to stop the transmission of illnesses and germs is propelling this global market.

"We are pleased to be moving towards the production and launch phase of our line of antimicrobial nano-products as they have been years in development and verification and can be a real game changer when it comes to reducing infections and protecting good health", said Geoff Lee, CEO of Navco Pharma.

About the Company

Navco is a Burlington, Ontario - based company that is building a leading market position in the use of nanotechnology to develop and commercialize novel products against bacteria, fungi, viruses, and infectious diseases. Navco has a portfolio of patent pending and Health Canada approved products. The Company's pipeline of applications is tailored to uniquely defend against pathogens utilizing new methods-of-action to capitalize on unmet health and product needs using natural & known compounds and nanoparticles with a high degree of efficacy. Target markets include human health & personal skin care, household & institutional products and veterinary health.

For additional information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) or contact the Company as follows: Geoffrey Lee, CEO, at 604-861-8980.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the Company's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to it, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/211770

SOURCE: Navco Pharmaceuticals Inc.