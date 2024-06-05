Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
10 Gründe für ein herausragendes Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis bei dieser Nickel-Aktie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Frankfurt
05.06.24
08:02 Uhr
27,600 Euro
-0,600
-2,13 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
05.06.2024 09:30 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oxford Instruments Plc - Directorate Change

Oxford Instruments Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 05

5 June 2024

Oxford Instruments plc

Directorate changes

Oxford Instruments plc (the "Company") is a leading global provider of technology and expertise to academic and commercial partners.

The Company today announces the below noted changes to the Board.

Reshma Ramachandran has informed the Board that she will not be standing for re-election as a Non-Executive Director at the Company's AGM to be held on 25 July 2024 and will step down from the Board at this time, as she has been appointed to a new executive role which will restrict the time she is able to commit to the Company. We sincerely thank her for her contribution during her time on the Board and wish her well in her new role.

Hannah Nichols, who joined the Board as a Non-Executive Director on 1 January 2024, will succeed Mary Waldner as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee with effect from the conclusion of the AGM.

Mary Waldner will stand for election at the AGM and will stand down as a Non-Executive Director on 3 February 2025 in line with best practice, as she will have served for nine years on the Board by this time.

LEI number of Oxford Instruments plc: 213800J364EZD6UCE231

Enquiries:

Sarah Harvey

Company Secretary

sarah.harvey@oxinst.com


KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.