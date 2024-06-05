Oxford Instruments Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 05

5 June 2024

Oxford Instruments plc

Directorate changes

Oxford Instruments plc (the "Company") is a leading global provider of technology and expertise to academic and commercial partners.

The Company today announces the below noted changes to the Board.

Reshma Ramachandran has informed the Board that she will not be standing for re-election as a Non-Executive Director at the Company's AGM to be held on 25 July 2024 and will step down from the Board at this time, as she has been appointed to a new executive role which will restrict the time she is able to commit to the Company. We sincerely thank her for her contribution during her time on the Board and wish her well in her new role.

Hannah Nichols, who joined the Board as a Non-Executive Director on 1 January 2024, will succeed Mary Waldner as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee with effect from the conclusion of the AGM.

Mary Waldner will stand for election at the AGM and will stand down as a Non-Executive Director on 3 February 2025 in line with best practice, as she will have served for nine years on the Board by this time.

LEI number of Oxford Instruments plc: 213800J364EZD6UCE231

Enquiries:

Sarah Harvey

Company Secretary

sarah.harvey@oxinst.com