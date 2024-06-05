Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
10 Gründe für ein herausragendes Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis bei dieser Nickel-Aktie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: CBK100 | ISIN: DE000CBK1001 | Ticker-Symbol: CBK
Xetra
05.06.24
09:50 Uhr
14,805 Euro
-0,145
-0,97 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,86014,87010:07
14,85514,86510:07
PR Newswire
05.06.2024 09:30 Uhr
184 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Pre-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Pre-Stabilisation Notice

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 05

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide

EUR Benchmark Fixed Rate Notes due 11 June 2032

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

June 05, 2024

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide

EUR Benchmark Fixed Rate Notes due 11 June 2032

Standalone documentation

Commerzbank AG (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44-207-7475-1817) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised:
Issuer:Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide
Guarantor (if any):none
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR Benchmark
Description:EUR Benchmark Fixed Rate Notes due 11 June 2032
Offer price:tbc
Other offer terms:Standalone documentation, denoms 1k/1k, listing Luxembourg Stock Exchange. ISIN: XS2832873355
Stabilisation:

Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilising Managers:

Commerzbank AG

Deutsche Bank AG

ING Bank

SMBC Nikko

Stabilisation period expected to start on:June 05, 2024
Stabilisation period expected to end on: no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities
Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility.The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.
Stabilisation trading venue:Luxembourg Stock Exchange

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

END



Pre-Stab notice Fraport
KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.