Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Pre-Stabilisation Notice

June 05

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide

EUR Benchmark Fixed Rate Notes due 11 June 2032

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

June 05, 2024

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide

EUR Benchmark Fixed Rate Notes due 11 June 2032

Standalone documentation

Commerzbank AG (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44-207-7475-1817) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised: Issuer: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide Guarantor (if any): none Aggregate nominal amount: EUR Benchmark Description: EUR Benchmark Fixed Rate Notes due 11 June 2032 Offer price: tbc Other offer terms: Standalone documentation, denoms 1k/1k, listing Luxembourg Stock Exchange. ISIN: XS2832873355 Stabilisation: Stabilisation Coordinator: Stabilising Managers: Commerzbank AG Deutsche Bank AG ING Bank SMBC Nikko Stabilisation period expected to start on: June 05, 2024 Stabilisation period expected to end on: no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law. Stabilisation trading venue: Luxembourg Stock Exchange

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

