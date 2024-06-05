Switzerland installed 602 MW of solar in the first four months of the year, bringing its total installed PV capacity to around 6. 8 GW by the end of April. Switzerland installed more than 602 MW of PV systems in the first months of 2024. This corresponds to market growth of more than 81%, according to provisional figures from government-run agency Pronovo. The country added around 1. 5 GW of new PV in 2023, 1 GW in 2022 and about 683 MW in 2021. Pronovo also said that new additions for this year include around 367 MW of installations helow 100 kW in size, with a peak of 197 MW reported in May. ...

